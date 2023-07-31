Legendary Cocktail Bar Maison Ikkoku Reopens with Exciting Updates

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Ikkoku, the renowned cocktail bar that has delighted patrons for years, is back with a refreshing new look and an exciting range of offerings. The recent renovation has transformed the bar into Maison Ikkoku 2.0, a fusion of a modern Japanese cuisine restaurant and a cutting-edge cocktail concept. Inspired by the charm of the iconic Pont des Arts in Paris, the new back bar art installation sets the perfect ambiance for an unforgettable dining and cocktail experience.

Embracing a Nostalgic Cocktail Culture

Maison Ikkoku 2.0 is set to take guests on a nostalgic journey to the golden era of cocktails, reminiscent of the 80's and 90's, where flair bartending and innovative mixology were the talk of the town. Paying homage to the classic movie "Cocktail," where Tom Cruise's bartender character wowed audiences with his bottle and shaker acrobatics, Maison Ikkoku is all set to recreate that same vibrant cocktail culture.

Introducing the Bespoke Gin Experience

As part of their revamped menu, Maison Ikkoku proudly introduces a new addition - the Milk and Honey Gin. Distilled in-house by the talented Ethan Leslie Leong, the founding bartender of Maison Ikkoku, this gin is an exquisite blend of carefully selected botanicals and personal inspiration drawn from the Holy Bible. Made from honeycomb, milk, juniper berries, and other botanicals, the Milk and Honey Gin promises an unparalleled tasting experience.

Bespoke Gin Personalized for Your Special Ones

Ethan Leslie Leong, now renowned as the "Gin Composer," offers a unique, immersive and interactive experience for guests to create their very own bespoke gin in a bottle under his expert guidance. This personalized gin can serve as a thoughtful gift for someone special, adding a touch of exclusivity to every sip.

Transforming Ideas into Reality - Collaborate with Ethan on Gin Development

With his passion for mixology and innovative approach, Ethan Leslie Leong welcomes entrepreneurs with dreams of starting their own gin factory to collaborate with him. Together, they can develop a one-of-a-kind bespoke gin recipe that can be scaled up for large-scale production and distributed worldwide.

About Maison Ikkoku

Established in 2011, Maison Ikkoku has been a pioneer in Singapore's cocktail scene, consistently delivering exceptional experiences to its discerning clientele. With its newly revamped concept, Maison Ikkoku 2.0 aims to continue the tradition of excellence while offering a fresh and exciting approach to cocktails and Japanese cuisine.

