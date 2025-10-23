Lemonilo Celebrates "Family Happy Day" with Nikita Willy, Promoting the Spirit of Happy Mom, Happy Family

Lemonilo officially launches " Family Happy Day" as an annual celebration every September 23, reminding families that a Happy Mom is the foundation of a healthy and harmonious family.

as an annual celebration every September 23, reminding families that a Happy Mom is the foundation of a healthy and harmonious family. Nikita Willy is introduced as the Brand Ambassador of Lemonilo, sharing her personal story about the challenges of motherhood and the importance of simple me-time moments with healthy snacks.

Lemonilo reaffirms its commitment to delivering healthier snacking options through Lemonilo Brownies Crispy—free from preservatives, artificial sweeteners, and synthetic coloring—while being a trusted companion for Indonesian families in celebrating the joy of a Happy Mom.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonilo officially launched "Family Happy Day", a special celebration dedicated to cherishing togetherness that strengthens family happiness. Carrying the theme "Happy Mom, Happy Family", this special day highlights that a mother's happiness is the foundation of a healthy and harmonious family.

Photo Caption (from left to right): Co-CEO Lemonilo, Ronald Widjaja; Brand Ambassador - Nikita Willy; Co-CEO Lemonilo, Shinta Nurfauzia. Jakarta (September 23) Photo Caption: Nikita Willy, Indra Priawan, and Issa at the Family Happy Day event at Plataran Senayan, Jakarta (September 23)

Co-CEO of Lemonilo, Shinta Nurfauzia, said: "Today marks a simple yet meaningful symbol to remind Indonesian families to always create space for mothers' happiness. We want Family Happy Day to be a reminder that a mother's happiness deserves to be celebrated. Starting this year, every September 23 will be recognized as Family Happy Day, at least here in Indonesia."

As part of the celebration, Lemonilo also introduced Nikita Willy as the Brand Ambassador of Lemonilo Brownies Crispy. "Nikita Willy is an inspiring young mother who openly shares her struggles in motherhood, yet continues to maintain a positive spirit that aligns perfectly with our initiative," Shinta added.

Through the launch of "Family Happy Day", Lemonilo aims to be a trusted companion for Indonesian families in celebrating mothers' happiness, while reinforcing its commitment to healthier snacking. "Lemonilo Brownies Crispy comes with the tagline 'The Crispy Brownies that Bring You Joy' and is free from preservatives, artificial sweeteners, and synthetic coloring—making it a safe choice for families," Shinta explained.

Meanwhile, Co-CEO of Lemonilo, Ronald Widjaja, emphasized the pivotal role of mothers in creating a warm and nurturing family atmosphere. "A happy mom creates a happier family. When mothers feel valued, supported, and have time for themselves, the whole family benefits from that positive energy. For me, my wife's happiness is the key to a warm household environment," Ronald said.

At the "Family Happy Day" event, Nikita Willy, who was introduced as the Brand Ambassador of Lemonilo Brownies Crispy, shared her experience of stepping into the role of motherhood.

She described being a mother as a blessing, though one that comes with challenges. "Motherhood is not easy. There's fatigue, there are challenges, especially with many unexpected situations—and that's normal. We're all human. I've also felt overwhelmed, but I've learned that taking care of mental health and making time for myself is very important," said Nikita.

For Nikita, me-time doesn't have to be luxurious. Even a small pause for herself, like enjoying a delicious yet healthier snack, can make a difference. "Sometimes, just sitting down for a moment while snacking on Lemonilo Brownies Crispy helps me feel calmer. It's not just a snack, but a little reminder that mothers deserve happiness too," she added.

Family Psychologist, Samanta Elsener emphasized that a mother's mental health greatly affects the overall family atmosphere. A happy mother who feels supported can spread positive energy to both children and her partner. "Research shows that a mother's mood can influence her child, meaning a mother's happiness directly impacts the child's emotional development," Samanta explained.

She also noted that me-time is not selfish, but a form of self-care that allows mothers to recharge. Simple activities can help reduce stress. "Mothers who regularly take time for themselves become more resilient in facing daily challenges," said Samanta.

According to her, a mother's happiness cannot stand alone—it needs family support. Even small gestures from a husband can mean a lot. "A supportive father who is willing to share responsibilities plays a crucial role in maintaining a mother's mental well-being. Families that support each other are stronger in overcoming challenges," Samanta concluded.

About Lemonilo

Lemonilo was founded in 2016 by Shinta Nurfauzia, Ronald Widjaja, and Johannes Ardiant. The company was established with a mission to make a healthy lifestyle accessible to everyone. To achieve this, Lemonilo bridges the gap between high-priced imported products and conventional FMCG products already available in the market. Every product developed by Lemonilo is built on three core pillars: delicious taste, convenience and affordability, and freedom from potentially harmful ingredients. To date, Lemonilo has launched more than 40 product variants, ranging from instant noodles and snacks to cooking spices. All products are available through Lemonilo's official digital platforms as well as over 200,000 retail points across Indonesia.

