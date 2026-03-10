Lenovo Showcases Real World AI Innovation to Accelerate Adoption in Hong Kong

At Tech World '26 Hong Kong, Lenovo demonstrates practical AI deployments across industries

such as sports, entertainment, robotics and intelligent mobility

HONG KONG, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenovo today highlighted its continued commitment to Hong Kong at Tech World '26 Hong Kong, demonstrating how its global AI capabilities can support the city's AI development priorities, including industrialization, talent enablement and ecosystem collaboration.

As Hong Kong advances its vision to strengthen innovation and technology as a pillar of economic growth, organizations are moving beyond AI experimentation toward operational, agentic systems capable of reasoning, planning and acting in real-world environments. At the event, Lenovo showcased how its Hybrid AI approach can help enterprises deploy, govern and scale AI responsibly across industries and infrastructure.

Mr. Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, who joined industry leaders at Tech World '26 Hong Kong to discuss AI's role in supporting sustainable economic development and reinforcing Hong Kong's position as a global innovation hub, said, "Every major economy now recognises the strategic importance of AI. Hong Kong is developing AI as a strategic industry in its own right, and is also harnessing AI as a powerful enabler across the economy. We call this 'AI+'." He also said, "Innovation thrives only in an ecosystem where government, academia and industry work closely together. Lenovo's deep strengths in AI, and its experience in deploying AI solutions across industries, can provide valuable support to Hong Kong's efforts."

"AI is entering a new phase of execution and measurable impact," said Ken Wong, Executive Vice President and President, Solutions & Services Group, Lenovo. "As Hong Kong accelerates AI adoption across sectors, success will depend on trusted infrastructure, strong governance and ecosystem collaboration. Lenovo's Hybrid AI approach helps organizations scale AI securely, efficiently and responsibly."

Enabling Scalable AI Adoption

Lenovo's showcase builds on AI advancements unveiled at Tech World at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, reflecting a broader industry transition from pilots to scaled deployment.

According to Lenovo's CIO Playbook 2026, developed with IDC, while AI investment continues to rise globally and in Hong Kong, many organizations face readiness and governance gaps. In Hong Kong, 50% of surveyed organizations expect it will take more than 12 months to achieve AI readiness. Across Asia Pacific, 47% are still developing AI policies that have yet to be implemented — indicating that the challenge lies in execution, governance and integration rather than access to technology.

Lenovo addresses these challenges through its Hybrid AI framework, which integrates:

Personal AI to enhance workforce productivity

to enhance workforce productivity Enterprise AI to orchestrate and govern multi-agent systems

to orchestrate and govern multi-agent systems Public AI to enable ecosystem- and city-level collaboration

At Tech World '26 Hong Kong, Lenovo demonstrated practical applications of this framework across sports, entertainment, robotics and intelligent mobility. Examples included collaborations with FIFA, the 15th National Games (Hong Kong Region) and DreamWorks, as well as partnerships with robotics company Yunji Technology and autonomous driving company WeRide, highlighting AI operating in complex, real-time environments.

By applying global experience in partnership with local stakeholders, Lenovo aims to help Hong Kong organizations accelerate deployment, strengthen governance frameworks and realize sustainable value from AI at scale.

