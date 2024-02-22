SINGAPORE, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leo Wang, CEO of Duotech, delivered a captivating speech during the Chinese New Year festivities, shedding light on the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) in the fintech industry. Wang's address resonated strongly with the young professional audience, who make up nearly 70% of Duotech's staff strength.

Leo Wang, CEO of Duotech, Addresses Impact of AI on Fintech Industry During Chinese New Year Speech

Wang began his speech by highlighting the significant impact AI has had on the fintech industry over the last few years. Citing recent statistics from industry reports, he noted that AI adoption in finance has surged, with an estimated 89% of financial services firms globally using AI in some form.

"The fintech landscape has undergone a profound transformation fuelled by AI technologies," Wang stated. "From algorithmic trading to fraud detection, AI has revolutionised traditional financial practices, enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and security."

Wang referenced another study which revealed that AI-powered solutions have contributed to a 20% reduction in costs and a 30% increase in revenue for financial institutions. "These statistics underscore the tangible benefits AI brings to the table, driving innovation and profitability in the fintech sector," Wang added.

In his speech, Wang encouraged the younger generation to embrace AI technologies, emphasising the immense opportunities for growth and innovation in the evolving fintech landscape. He urged them to stay up to date on industry advancements and leverage AI skills to drive positive change within their organisations.

Furthermore, Wang showcased Duotech's cutting-edge AI solutions tailored for the finance industry, designed to enhance trading strategies, bolster cybersecurity, and streamline compliance processes.

Wang concluded his speech by reaffirming Duotech's commitment to driving innovation in the fintech industry through AI-powered solutions. "At Duotech, we're dedicated to leveraging AI to revolutionise finance and empower the younger generation to shape the future of our industry," he said.

About Duotech

Duotech is a Singapore-based fintech solutions company specialising in consulting, designing, and engineering successful custom software solutions and mobile apps. Its team of experts is dedicated to improving business efficiency, productivity, and building competitive advantages by developing streamlined solutions to specific business problems.

Duotech is also fully committed to operating ethically, sustainably, and in a socially responsible manner, ensuring their solutions fuel innovation and contribute positively to the business landscape.

SOURCE Duotech