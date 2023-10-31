Leon Wang from Huawei: Net5.5G-oriented Products Will Be Launched in 2024, Inspiring New Business Growth of Carriers

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine for a moment that you are in 2030, an intelligent world. Immersive experience and digital home services are all the rage, and requirements for AI computing power have snowballed. At the bottom layer of the intelligent world, a network base created from next-generation intelligent network infrastructure is indispensable.

At UBBF 2023, Leon Wang, President of Huawei Data Communication Product Line, delivered a keynote speech titled "Bring Net5.5G to Reality, Inspire New Growth." He announced that Huawei will officially release Net5.5G-oriented products and solutions in 2024.

"In the 5.5G era, four types of services — including home broadband, mobile broadband, enterprise campus, and enterprise private line — will need an upgrade to 10 Gbps, presenting new business opportunities for carriers," Wang stated. He went on to explain that by supporting ubiquitous 10 Gbps connections, elastic ultra-broadband transport, and autonomous network self-optimization, Net5.5G will drive new business growth for carriers.

Access to Four Types of 10 Gbps Ultra-Broadband Services

Drives New Business Growth for Carriers

Emerging new applications are proving hard for traditional static services, experience-based OAM, and 1 Gbps broadband access to deal with. This means flexible, elastic, and high-quality ultra-broadband networks have gone up in demand to support service transmission. Wang pointed out that home broadband, mobile broadband, enterprise campus, and enterprise private line will need an upgrade to 10 Gbps. This is where Net5.5G comes into play.

With the upgrade of home broadband and mobile broadband to 10 Gbps, the IP transport network will evolve to a 400GE converged metro network and backbone network. Carriers will be able to upgrade their IP transport networks to support the high concurrency of massive 10 Gbps services and use new capabilities like network slicing to ensure service experience and improve user satisfaction.

Digital transformation also drives the quality upgrade of enterprise campus networks. By implementing the upgrade to 10 Gbps based on Wi-Fi 7 and leveraging the technology for zero frame freezing during video conferencing, carriers can add enterprise campus networks on top of private lines. In this way, they can provide one-stop services by offering premium Managed LAN services, making it possible to deliver high-quality 10 Gbps wireless connection, video service, and O&M service experience to enterprise customers, thereby accelerating B2B service growth.

As AI permeates various industries, new growth opportunities such as computing services and elastic computing service private lines emerge. With their natural advantages in E2E network and computing assurance, carriers can provide efficient computing power through 800GE data center networks, agile connections to computing power through 10 Gbps elastic private lines, and computing power services for more users through high-throughput computing power access.

Net5.5G Network Digital Map is also critical in helping carriers make their network operations far more efficient. It enables network visualization from the physical layer to the application layer, helping carriers realize experience-driven network self-optimization, significantly improve network management efficiency, and reduce the operating expense (OPEX) by 50%.

Net5.5G-oriented Series Products to Be Released in 2024

In October 2022, Omdia released a white paper entitled Research on the Trends of Data Communication Network for 2030. The paper detailed the core intention and 6 key characteristics, such as green ultra-broadband, IPv6 Enhanced, and intelligent network, of the future data communication network, providing insights to the network evolution of a digital world.

Net5.5G has received growing recognition from industry partners since the concept was first proposed. With its years of experience accumulated in the data communication field, Huawei is proactively driving Net5.5G from just conceptual research to application practice.

SOURCE Huawei