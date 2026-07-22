Less Than 15 Days to Go: ITWA@VIETNAM 2026 to Bring Asia's Smart Manufacturing Supply Chain to Hanoi

HANOI, Vietnam, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than 15 days remaining, Industrial Technology World Asia @ Vietnam (ITWA@VIETNAM 2026) is preparing to welcome global manufacturers, technology innovators and industrial buyers to the Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC), Hanoi, from August 5–7, 2026.

As Vietnam continues to strengthen its position as one of Asia's fastest-growing manufacturing hubs, ITWA@VIETNAM 2026 will serve as a strategic sourcing and technology platform connecting international solution providers with Vietnam's rapidly expanding electronics, automation and advanced manufacturing industries.

Covering 10,000 square meters, the exhibition is expected to feature over 500 exhibitors and attract more than 10,000 professional visitors, showcasing innovations across electronics manufacturing, SMT, automation, smart manufacturing, functional films, industrial tapes and adhesives, advanced materials, machine vision, robotics, electronic components, laser processing and precision die-cutting technologies.

A One-Stop Platform for Industrial Technology Sourcing

Designed to support manufacturers seeking production upgrades and supply chain diversification, ITWA@VIETNAM 2026 offers a comprehensive sourcing platform where visitors can discover new technologies, evaluate equipment, compare suppliers and establish long-term business partnerships.

The exhibition will be co-located with five specialized industry events:

NEPCON ASIA @Vietnam

FILM & TAPE VIETNAM 2026

ADHESIVES & CHEMICALS VIETNAM 2026

VISION+ROBOT VIETNAM 2026

Asia Electronics Sourcing Show

Together, these exhibitions create one of Vietnam's most comprehensive industrial sourcing platforms, bringing together the complete supply chain for electronics manufacturing, automation, precision processing and advanced materials.

Industry Leaders to Share Future Manufacturing Strategies

Alongside the exhibition, ITWA@VIETNAM 2026 will host a series of high-level conferences where policymakers, manufacturers, technology providers and industry experts will explore the future of intelligent manufacturing.

Featured conferences include:

VIETNAM ELECTRONIC FORUM LED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: The New Era of Global Supply Chains

Smart Manufacturing and Supporting Industries Forum 2026

Die-Cutting Goes Global • Embracing the Future – Die-Cutting Industry Leaders Roundtable Summit

Discussions will focus on artificial intelligence, smart factories, semiconductor supply chains, industrial automation, precision manufacturing, sustainability and digital transformation, providing manufacturers with practical insights into the next phase of industrial development.

Technical Learning Meets Business Matchmaking

Beyond product demonstrations, ITWA@VIETNAM 2026 emphasizes practical knowledge exchange through technical training and professional competitions, including the VIETNAM HAND SOLDERING COMPETITION 2026 – NORTHERN REGION and Die-Cutting Masterclass: Flatbed & Rotary Machine Hands-on.

Visitors will also have opportunities to observe live equipment demonstrations, production optimization techniques and maintenance best practices designed to improve manufacturing efficiency and product quality.

To maximize sourcing efficiency, the exhibition's Targeted Attendee Program (TAP) will arrange tailored business matchmaking between qualified buyers and carefully selected exhibitors, helping manufacturers identify suitable suppliers and accelerate purchasing decisions.

Bringing Together Global Industry Leaders

ITWA@VIETNAM 2026 has attracted strong interest from leading manufacturers across electronics, automotive, consumer electronics, semiconductor and industrial equipment sectors. Professionals from OEMs, EMS providers, factories, R&D centers and procurement departments are expected to attend, making the event an important meeting point for Southeast Asia's manufacturing community.

In addition to business networking sessions and VIP buyer services, eligible visitor groups can enjoy complimentary shuttle transportation, while all attendees can experience interactive robotics demonstrations showcasing the latest intelligent manufacturing technologies.

Register Now for Free Ticket

With Vietnam continuing to attract investment in electronics, semiconductors, new energy and advanced manufacturing, ITWA@VIETNAM 2026 provides an ideal platform for companies seeking new technologies, strategic suppliers and business opportunities across Southeast Asia.

Connecting the full value chain of electronics, automation and precision processing industries, ITWA@VIETNAM 2026 will be co-located alongside five concurrent flagship industry events: NEPCON ASIA @Vietnam, FILM & TAPE VIETNAM 2026, ADHESIVES & CHEMICALS VIETNAM 2026, VISION+ROBOT VIETNAM 2026 and Asia Electronics Sourcing Show. Jointly, these events facilitate cross-border technical exchanges and business collaboration, driving the intelligent upgrading of Southeast Asia's manufacturing sector. Don't miss Vietnam's flagship industrial and manufacturing event — ITWA@VIETNAM 2026 this summer!

For more information, please visit: https://vietnam.itwa-asia.com/vn.html

SOURCE Industrial Technology World Asia Vietnam