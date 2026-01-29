Let Good Fortune Ignite this Lunar New Year with Suntec City's Huat A Pot-sperity Festival

SINGAPORE, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suntec City ushers in the Year of the Horse with a playful mix of interactive experiences, exclusive collectibles and seasonal promotions for the young and young at heart from now till 1 March 2026. At the heart of the family-friendly festivities, an immersive plush-themed festive bazaar at the mall's Atrium (Tower 1 & 2) awaits, featuring a dynamic collaboration with Mr Merlion & Friends and a larger-than-life hotpot-themed inflatable bouncy ball pit.

DIVE INTO POT-SPERITY AT THE YUAN YANG PLAYGROUND

From 11am to 9pm daily between today till 22 February 2026, little ones can leap into the excitement at the POTsperity Yuan Yang playground located at Atrium (Tower 1 & 2). The centrepiece, a 5-metre-tall hotpot-themed inflatable, brings the joy of 'yuan yang' hotpot to life. This whimsical 2-in-1 play zone invites little ones to 'choose their soup base' as they play. Offering double the festive fun in a single giant hotpot, one half of the inflatable channels the bold, fiery energy of a mala soup, featuring an energetic bouncy area, while the other takes inspiration from a comforting collagen soup, reimagined as a vibrant ball pit.

Adults can join in the fun too with two interactive activity stations:

Game 1: Prosperity Pot Master

Race against the clock to add the correct ingredients in the right sequence to rack up the points in this thrilling, fast-paced festive digital game challenge.

Game 2: Lucky Roll Station

Roll in good fortune for the year ahead by pressing a custom gold stamp across a Red Packet – and bring home your own lucky keepsake.

POTsperity Yuan Yang playground is free-to-play for Suntec+ Members, with on-site sign-ups available. The inflatable is designed for children aged 4 to 12, with a minimum height requirement of 100cm. For safety reasons, adults will not be allowed to enter the inflatable. Socks are required for entry, and adult supervision is required at all times.

SADDLE INTO THE FUN AT MR MERLION & FRIENDS: PROSPERITY FEST

Enthusiasts can look forward to stepping into the whimsical world of Mr Merlion & Friends, as Suntec City transforms its atrium into a lively festive bazaar filled with charm, nostalgia and interactive play. As the Lunar New Year unfolds, this immersive 'Prosperity Fest' presents a fresh take on beloved seasonal traditions, bringing them to life through imaginative setups designed to captivate visitors of all ages.

Across Thursday to Sunday between now till 22 February 2026, families are invited to wander through a bustling bazaar of adorably themed stalls, where friendly 'stall owners' recreate nostalgic Lunar New Year treats and traditions through interactive moments – from bak kwa 'grilling' to love letter 'rolling' and 'freshly baked' pineapple tarts. Each stall is customised with adorable plush displays and pretend play elements, encouraging visitors to explore and engross themselves in the charm of the vibrant bazaar.

Entry to this Interactive Experience is exclusive to visitors who purchase the $88 Bundle. Participants embark on a journey, picking and choosing five plushies from the various stalls, before receiving a mahjong blind box to complete their set. The adventure continues at the Mahjong Table, where each guest flips a tile for a chance to reveal the coveted '發' tile. Lucky winners walk away with an exclusive Giant Mahjong Cushion, while stocks last.

As a special treat, the first 1,000 Suntec+ Members who purchase the $88 Bundle will also take home a limited-edition Golden Hotpot bag charm, while stocks last.

Weekends bring even more excitement as the beloved Mr Merlion & Friends mascots take turns to roam the bazaar at 2pm and 5pm with cheerful poses and plenty of photo opportunities. With multiple themed photo spots integrated throughout the space, shoppers can capture their favourite Lunar New Year memories, set against backdrops blending playful illustrations with traditional motifs.

Adding another layer to the celebrations, a retail pop-up remains open daily, offering a curated range of Mr Merlion & Friends apparel, personalised keychains, bag charms, and other Lunar New Year-themed trinkets, perfect as meaningful keepsakes or gifts.

The Mr Merlion & Friends' Interactive Experience is open from 5pm to 9pm on Thursdays and Fridays, and 12pm to 9pm on Saturdays and Sundays. The retail pop-up is open daily from 11am to 9pm. Design of the Giant Mahjong Cushion will be issued at random, while stocks last.

SHOP, SPEND & PROSPER WITH MORE REWARDS

From now till 1 March 2026, shoppers at Suntec City can look forward to an abundance of rewards with qualifying spend in 1 same-day receipt. Among the highlights is the limited-edition Fortune Hotpot Brick Set, a playful, buildable collectible that lets shoppers assemble their own miniature hotspot scene inspired by reunion feasts. Alongside other rewards like bonus Suntec City e-Vouchers and Carpark Dollars, this Lunar New Year promises to be one of the most rewarding seasons yet.

Unlock more with stackable rewards:

$68 or more: 1 pack of exclusive Year of the Horse Red Packets and $3 Carpark Dollars

1 pack of exclusive Year of the Horse Red Packets and $3 Carpark Dollars $128 or more: An additional Fortune Hotpot Brick Set (Fully Redeemed)

An additional Fortune Hotpot Brick Set $188 or more: An additional $10 Suntec City e-Voucher#

All redemptions are exclusive to Suntec+ Members and are available on a while stocks last basis. Physical rewards and Carpark Dollars are to be redeemed at any Customer Service Counter, excluding Suntec City e-Vouchers.

#e-Vouchers will be credited to Suntec+ e-Wallet upon receipt approval.

PLENTY MORE TO HUAT ABOUT

The celebration will not be complete without auspicious sights, energetic performances, and interactive highlights. On 20 February 2026, the Atrium (Tower 3 & 4) will be filled with the unmistakable rhythm of drums as the mall's Lion and Dragon Dance Performance takes centre stage. The lively showcase features high-pole lion dance acrobatics by Pho Leng Lion Dance Instruction Centre, and a traditional 'plucking the greens' ceremony to usher in prosperity for the year ahead. Adding to the festive cheer, the God of Fortune mascot will be making mall-wide special appearances on selected dates to spread blessings and good cheer.

Visitors can also explore their fortunes for the year ahead with the 12 Zodiac Reading Panels created in collaboration with Alchemy International Advisory. Available from now till 1 March 2026, each panel features a QR code that unveils Lunar New Year Augmented Reality (AR) filters, for a playful twist on auspicious zodiac readings.

Appendix

HUAT A POT-SPERITY FESTIVAL EVENT

Suntec City, Atrium (Tower 1 & 2)

Now till 22 February 2026

POTsperity Yuan Yang 11am to 9pm daily Free admission for Suntec+ Members Yuan Yang Ball Pit: ● Recommended Age: 4 - 12yrs old (minimum height for entry: 100cm) ● Time Slot: 15 minutes each session ● Socks are mandatory for entry ● Due to safety regulations, adults are not allowed in the inflatable ball pit Game 1: Prosperity Pot Master Shoppers have to add the correct ingredients fast and in the right sequence to earn points. Game 2: Lucky Roll Station Shoppers can roll the custom gold press across a Red Packet & bring it home Mr Merlion & Friends: Prosperity Fest Interactive Experience: ● Thursday & Friday (5pm - 9pm) ● Saturday & Sunday (12pm - 9pm) $88 per entry, Bundle includes 5 plushies of choice and 1 mahjong blind box Retail Pop-up: ● Daily (11am - 9pm) Mascot Meet & Greet: ● Saturday & Sunday (2pm & 5pm) Suntec+ Members Exclusive Exclusive Golden Hotpot bag charm: Limited to the first 1,000 shoppers who register for the $88 Mr Merlion & Friends' Interactive Experience, 1 redemption per shopper only. While stocks last.

ABUNDANT REWARDS

Now till 1 March 2026 (while stocks last)



Limited to 1 redemption per shopper per day, with max of 1 same-day receipt REWARDS Min. $68 Spend Min. $128 Spend Min. $188 Spend Red Packets+ $3 Carpark Dollars+ (worth $3) ✓ ✓ ✓ Fortune Hotpot Brick Set+ (FULLY REDEEMED)

✓ ✓ $10 Suntec City e-Voucher*



✓

+Redeem at any Customer Service Counter. *e-Vouchers will be credited to Suntec+ e-Wallet upon receipt approval.

SPRING HAPPENINGS

Lion and Dragon Dance Performance Location: Suntec City Atrium (Tower 3 & 4) 20 February 2026, Friday 10.38am onwards Roaming God of Fortune (Mascot Appearance) Location: Mall-wide 6 & 13 February 2026 6.30pm 7, 8, 14 & 15 February 2026 2.30pm & 5.30pm 12 Zodiac Reading Panels (with AR Festive Greetings) Location: L2 outside Bed Bath N' Table (#02-325) Now till 1 March 2026

