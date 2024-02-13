Let "Red Gold from Europe" help make your Saint Valentine's day special

13 Feb, 2024

A Valentine's day dedicated to sweetness and goodness with our delicious canned tomatoes from Europe.

TOKYO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A special dessert for Saint Valentine's day to amaze who you love: an unusual-sounding Tomato Cheesecake which is also unusually delicious. As tomatoes are botanically a fruit, sometimes they are fun to use for a dessert. And tomatoes – especially canned ones – have a high content of lycopene, a powerful antioxident that increases the level of testosterone and your libido!

Tomato Cheesecake

Cook 2 h 30 min
Serves 6

For the biscuit (base)
120g butter, softened
50g basil
125g ginger biscuits, crushed into large crumbs

For the filling
120g sugar
4 egg yolks
1 tsp extra virgin olive oil
500g buffalo ricotta, stirred
peel of 1 lemon
a pinch of salt

For the topping
175g canned whole peeled tomatoes, smashed with a fork
50 ml water
1 tbsp of sugar
I stalk of celery, finely diced
5g salt
1 sheet gelatine, soaked in cold water, then squeezed dry

For the tomato jam
1 kg canned whole peeled tomatoes, chopped, including the juices
300g sugar
10g salt
20 leaves of basil
peel of 1 lemon

Make the biscuit base: blend the butter and basil, then add the crumbled biscuit. Spread the mixture into the bottom and sides of a cake tin and chill in the refrigerator to solidify.

For the filling, whip the egg yolks with the sugar and olive oil, then whisk in the ricotta.

Preheat the oven to 175°C.

Pour/spoon the filling onto the biscuit base and bake for about 20 minutes. Leave to cool.

For the topping: combine the whole peeled tomatoes, water, sugar and diced celery, cook for 8 minutes, strain then add the gelatine.

Boil for a few minutes until the gelatine melts, and then strain and pour onto the cheesecake. Leave to cool.

For the jam: combine all the ingredients — the canned tomatoes, sugar, salt, basil and lemon peel - in a saucepan and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer uncovered until the mixture is thick, for about an hour. Chill until ready to serve.

Serve the cheesecake cut into slices with a spoonful of tomato jam alongside and a chilly glass of champagne.

Enjoy. It's from Europe.

For more recipes: www.redgoldfromeurope.jp

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186813/VISUAL_ASIA.jpg 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186815/Footer_JP.jpg

