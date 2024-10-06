"Let's Listen to the Band" set off music wave, 17sing helped to upgrade the pan-entertainment industry

TAIPEI, Oct. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan's first band variety show "Let's Listen to the Band", jointly created by 17sing and EBC, started on 7/7. The ratings and heat are rising all the time, ended at the Hsinchu County Gymnasium Finals Music Festival on 9/29. Taiwan's first band variety show showed us the most energetic and youthful blood of the new generation of Taiwanese music, accompanying fans through a passionate summer.

"Let's Listen to the Band" invited four famous stars: Harlem Yu,Howe Chen,Waa Wei,Luantan Ascent.They performed a wonderful show for us. And in the artist cooperation competition,many superstars served as flying guests and collaborated with the new generation of bands in the adaptation competition of golden songs, resulting in a wonderful chemical reaction; Famous bands also appeared one by one, they made amazing performances; at the live music festival on 9/29, the internationally renowned Japanese band, ALI,, also came to the stage. Finally, Taiwan's new band-Hue, from auditions to the finals, overcame obstacles all the way and used their own music and power to win the championship of "Let's Listen to the Band".

As one of the main partners of this show, 17sing uses its own way to let more people see the new generation bands. When the show started, 17sing launched a voting function, opened the competition list for "Best Band" and other awards, allowed all fans to freely vote for the band they support; In the resurrection match of the defeated group, 17sing opened the voting for the resurrection list, allowed the bands to return to the stage again, and successfully brought the eliminated band back to life; In the finals, 17sing exclusively launched the final list, allowed fans to predict the winning band. These votes have also become a crucial part of the outcome of the competition. These online activities of 17sing allowed fans to personally support their favorite bands, which greatly condenses the connection between the band and the fans. In addition to the show, DYB, Gao Xiaogao and other bands appear in the 17sing live room from time to time, brought users a wonderful online live experience, revealed interesting behind-the-scenes stories,showed singing skills, etc., and the 17sing live show was nicknamed by fans as "Let's listen to the band's extra chapter."

It is worth mentioning that all voting at the recording scene of "Let's Listen to the Band" and the voting by thousands of people at the finals music festival are all technically supported by 17sing APP. It is precisely because 17sing APP has the industry's advanced Internet technology that it can ensure the success and fairness of voting and allow the program to proceed.Regarding this perfect cooperation, the person in charge of EBC said: "Thanks to 17sing APP for the assistance in "Let's Listen to the Band", which not only provides a complete voting page configuration for the show, but also provides professional technical support, enriching the integrity of the show.It also opened up more possibilities for the three-party cooperation between brands, media and programs. The cooperation between "Let's Listen to the Band" and 17sing APP showed me the professionalism of the 17sing team, and I hope to continue to cooperate with 17sing APP in the future,to discover more outstanding musicians from Taiwan! "

17sing Marketing Director David also said: "The band has a deep influence on Taiwanese music. The songs they write not only reflect the current social atmosphere, but are also popular hit songs in karaoke. 17sing APP is very happy to cooperate with EBC this time,not only creates a new form of cooperation between brands and media, but also achieves our original intention of contributing to the Taiwanese music. After three months, we have been baptized by various bands with different styles. It also brings more imagination and inspiration to 17sing. We look forward to continuing to work with EBC to create more interesting music cooperation projects in the future."

In this era of diversified music where young people are emerging, 17sing, as the leading karaoke social app, is not only a stage to showcase musical talents, but also a place for the dreams of new generation musicians to take off. Through cooperation with various music programs such as "Let's Listen to the Band" and "Jungle Voice", 17sing provides an opportunity for young people with music dreams to express themselves. 17sing's cooperation with different music industry parties is not only the support of music culture, but also a practice of social responsibility. Through such activities, 17sing can discover more outstanding musical talents and enrich Taiwan's music industry ecosystem. At the same time, this kind of encouragement to the music industry and support for the younger generation also reflects 17sing's emphasis on the diversity, and promotes the influence of the new generation of singers in Taiwanese music. 17sing also hopes to take this opportunity to cooperate with more industries, contribute to Taiwan's pan-entertainment ecology, and promote the development of music culture!

SOURCE 17Sing APP