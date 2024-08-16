LevelUp Tuition Launches QR Code Study Guide in Conjunction with 10th Anniversary

SINGAPORE, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LevelUp Tuition, a pioneer in innovative educational methods, is pleased to announce the launch of its QR code study guide in conjunction with its 10th-anniversary celebration.

Innovative QR Code Study Guide

Kydon Tay

Founded by Kydon Tay, LevelUp Tuition has transformed over the past decade into a leading institution for primary and secondary education, focusing particularly on Primary Math and Science.

Every Maths question prepared by LevelUp features a unique QR code that links to a problem-solving video. With a simple scan, students can easily access video solutions, guiding them in solving that specific problem using PSLE heuristics. This resource is available anytime and anywhere. Parents can also watch it to learn how to solve questions using the MOE method, enabling them to teach their children effectively.

A New Approach to Acing Academics

It is the first tuition centre in Singapore to use research-proven learning techniques such as spaced repetition, practice testing and active learning in class.

"I started LevelUp with a mission to improve how students approach learning. Our methods are grounded in cognitive science, emphasising active learning and continuous testing to help students remember better," shared Kydon.

Beyond the newest QR code study guide, the team has also developed and implemented various teaching methods aimed at helping students excel. Recognising the limitations of conventional memorisation methods, LevelUp breaks down large chunks of Science concepts into manageable, digestible segments. There is also continuous testing to reinforce students' retention of key exam-tested keywords and phrases.

A prime example of this approach is the tuition centre's Primary Science Mastery Programme, which focuses on simplifying complex Science concepts for enhanced comprehension. During lessons, students are repeatedly tested on the easy-to-digest chunks until they become second nature. This equips them to tackle similar exam questions with confidence. Additionally, the primary science tuition programme offers video lessons as revision resources, serving as a guide for students who are absent from classes to catch up on what they have missed.

Class Tests to Assess Students' Progress

At LevelUp, each class starts with a test that helps students retain what they have learned and pinpoints areas where their understanding may be lacking. Based on these assessments, tutors adjust their lessons accordingly, emphasising topics to improve students' academic performance.

Tutors provide parents with weekly reports of their children's test results, topics covered, and any important observations, such as challenging behaviour or any specific areas for improvement. This open communication encourages teamwork between educators and parents to support students in achieving success.

A Dedicated Team of Tutors

LevelUp Tuition's success is not just attributed to its innovative methods but also to its dedicated team of tutors. Each tutor is highly qualified and passionate about teaching, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the classroom. They are committed to personalised education, ensuring that every student receives the attention and guidance they need to excel.

About LevelUp Tuition

LevelUp Tuition offers a diverse range of enrichment classes for preschoolers, as well as primary and secondary school students in Singapore. Specialising in primary school math tuition and PSLE Science tuition and with a commitment to effective learning strategies, LevelUp Tuition continues to empower students to excel academically.

