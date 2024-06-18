LEVI'S® BOLSTERS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STRATEGY IN ASIA WITH NEW DELHI MALL STORE, THE LARGEST GLOBALLY

Located in the popular Pacific Mall in Delhi, the store reflects Levi's® commitment to the Indian market and focus on head-to-toe denim lifestyle shopping experiences across the country

NEW DELHI, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) today unveiled its new Levi's® store in Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden in New Delhi. Spanning 9150 square feet (approximately 850 sqm), it is the largest Levi's® store in India as well as the biggest Levi's® store within a mall globally. The opening bears testament to the company's commitment to the Indian market, adding to its fleet of owned-and-operated stores across India, and is in line with its direct-to-consumer strategy and expansion in Asia.

Levi’s® store in Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, New Delhi

Featuring Levi's® Icon store concept, the store promises an elevated shopping experience for its customers. From the three-dimensional façade with a broken ombre effect at the entrance with its eye-catching visual portal to indigo ceilings and indigo ombre pillars, every aspect of the store exudes a contemporary allure synonymous with Levi's® iconic style. With bespoke elements such as LED displays with visual animations displayed throughout the day, the store is designed to appeal to new as well as existing customers. The store also houses the renowned Levi's® Tailor Shop, offering enhanced personalization services such as custom embroidery and distressing, enabling customers to create unique, personalized products tailored to their preferences.

Located within premier shopping destination Pacific Mall, which attracts approximately 1 million visitors each month, it is poised to become a standout destination for denim enthusiasts and fashion-forward shoppers. The store, the largest Levi's® store in Asia, with its spacious layout, diverse product offerings, and enhanced services, aims to redefine the shopping experience, making it both convenient and enjoyable for customers.

Hiren Gor, General Manager, South Asia at Levi Strauss & Co., commented, "As we continue to expand our footprint in India, this opening underscores Levi Strauss & Co.'s commitment to a direct-to-consumer approach complemented by elevated shopping experiences for consumers at our stores," said Hiren Gor, General Manager, South Asia, Levi Strauss & Co. "With the expanded floor space, fashion seekers and style curators alike visiting our Pacific Mall store can also expect to find a wide assortment of products to achieve their desired top-to-bottom denim lifestyle looks."

The store boasts a comprehensive assortment of men's and women's apparel, featuring iconic Levi's® fits such as the classic 501® and Trucker Jacket in various color ways. Additionally, trend-focused offerings include a new range of women's fits with flare, straight, and loose styles, complemented by an array of tops, color-blocked denim tops, corset styles, and cropped designs. For men, the collection includes advanced stretch denim for all-day comfort alongside an expanded range of loose jeans and versatile options like button-down shirts, polos, and signature graphic and logo tees. In revealing its largest mall store in Delhi, LS&Co. reaffirms its commitment to enhancing brand expansion and its direct-to-consumer strategy, providing a larger footprint for an extensive display of Levi's® products, ensuring both new and returning customers can effortlessly find their favorite styles and explore exciting new offerings.

About the Levi's® brand

The Levi's® brand epitomizes classic American style and effortless cool. Since their invention by Levi Strauss & Co. in 1873, Levi's® jeans have become one of the most recognizable garments of clothing in the world—capturing the imagination and loyalty of people for generations. Today, the Levi's® brand portfolio continues to evolve through a relentless pioneering and innovative spirit that is unparalleled in the apparel industry. Our range of leading denim and accessories are available in more than 110 countries, allowing individuals around the world to express their personal style. For more information about the Levi's® brand, its products and stores, please visit levi.in .

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in denim. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Levi Strauss Signature™ and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,200 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2023 net revenues were $6.2 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com , and for company news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com .

