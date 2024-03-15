Levi's® reopens Kyoto store offering elevated brand experience, including Tailor Shop and hyperlocal design elements

Global lifestyle apparel brand Levi's® deepens retail footprint in Asia with the reopening of 570 sqm store in Kyoto, Japan

TOKYO, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) today announced the reopening of its Levi's® store in Kyoto, Japan. Located in the heart of Teramachi Kyogoku shopping district and featuring Levi's® cutting-edge NextGen store format, the store is emblematic of the brand's commitment to bringing elevated shopping experiences to the world's most desirable locations. The refreshed store now spans about 570 sqm across four levels, more than double that of its pre-refit size of 250.8 sqm across two floors. The store is set to deliver the fullest expression of the Levi's® brand through an expansive product assortment including men's and women's apparel alongside iconic Levi's® staples such as the 501® range.

With self-expression continuing to be a priority for today's shoppers, Levi's® seeks to unlock possibilities for personalization for fans of the brand. To that end, one of the Kyoto store's highlights is the Levi's® Tailor Shop experience situated on its ground floor. Helmed by skilled tailoring professionals, the Tailor Shop is an alteration, restoration and customization station where shoppers have the opportunity to make their Levi's® apparel truly their own through embroidery, patches, pins, fabric paneling, and more. At the Kyoto store, shoppers will have access to a variety of materials and customization options exclusive to the location, including rare fabric from the famed Chingireya antique textile store, as well as patches designed by local illustrator Hideto Honda.

At launch, Levi's® will be releasing limited edition products exclusive to the Kyoto store, including 501® jeans inspired by a pair specially customized by stylist and fashion director Akio Hasegawa, and t-shirts featuring a silk-screened 501® calligraphy print drawn by artist Ryusuke Arise. The store itself draws inspiration from Kyoto's unique history and culture in its décor and store design, with lanterns made by historical Kyoto-based lantern makers Kojima Shoten, as well as decor elements made with kara-kami paper from long-established local brand Karacho.

Said David Hamaty, General Manager for North Asia at Levi Strauss & Co., "As we strive to cultivate lifelong denim fans around the world, we remain committed to bringing the best and fullest expression of the Levi's® brand to their doorstep, while delivering impactful and elevated shopping experiences that resonate with them."

"With the Kyoto store, we've built a unique experience representative of the culture and history of the city. We're also bringing to life exclusive, hyperlocal customization options that will allow shoppers to tailor their Levi's® apparel to their specific taste and expression."

The reopening of the Levi's® Kyoto store marks yet another milestone in Levi Strauss & Co.'s retail expansion within Asia. It also symbolizes the company's commitment to bringing consumers in the region the very best of its brands, through elevated and immersive shopping experiences at some of the world's most premium locations.

About the Levi's® brand

The Levi's® brand epitomizes classic American style and effortless cool. Since their invention by Levi Strauss & Co. in 1873, Levi's® jeans have become one of the most recognizable garments of clothing in the world—capturing the imagination and loyalty of people for generations. Today, the Levi's® brand portfolio continues to evolve through a relentless pioneering and innovative spirit that is unparalleled in the apparel industry. Our range of leading denim and accessories are available in more than 110 countries, allowing individuals around the world to express their personal style. For more information about the Levi's® brand, its products and stores, please visit levi.com.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in denim. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Levi Strauss Signature™ and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,200 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2023 net revenues were $6.2 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com , and for company news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com .

