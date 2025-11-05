LexisNexis® Risk Solutions Launches APAC Data Centre in Malaysia to Enhance Fraud Prevention

New facility enhances regional data processing, speed and fraud detection

HONG KONG and SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions today launched its APAC data centre in Malaysia to better serve the Asian market. This new facility reinforces the company's commitment to delivering secure and high-performance digital identity and fraud prevention solutions across the region.

The Malaysia-based facility processes data to support key markets in APAC, including North Asia, Southeast Asia and Australia. The APAC data centre enhances performance and stability for our local customers to support their growth in the region. This regional expansion builds on the success of the company's cloud hosting facility in Australia and its first Asia-Pacific data centre in India, launched in 2023.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions designed this facility based on its existing global data centres to provide regional customers with full access to its LexisNexis® Digital Identity Network®. This facility will further help speed transactions since it is routing locally.

The Digital Identity Network® platform analyses more than 300 million transactions daily across 180,000 websites worldwide. This digital intelligence helps customers to distinguish in real time between trusted users and potential threats. By integrating advanced behavioural intelligence technology with LexisNexis® BehavioSec®, this enterprise solution strengthens digital identity authentication.

"Speed and reliability in digital identity verification and fraud prevention are critical for businesses across Asia," said Thanh Tai Vo, director of fraud and identity, Asia Pacific, at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Our APAC data centre brings the global Digital Identity Network closer to regional customers to deliver improved performance and stability. This expansion exemplifies our commitment to empowering businesses in Asia to thrive confidently, keep their business and consumers safe and remain competitive in the digital economy."

The APAC data centre complies with key security standards, including ISO 22301, ISO 27001, ISO 9001, PCI DSS, SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II. LexisNexis Risk Solutions has implemented regionalised maintenance windows to minimise disruptions for APAC customers.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses across multiple industries and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RELX.

