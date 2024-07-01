LG CNS Launches 'Security Technical Support Center' to Strengthen its DX Business in Vietnam

Opening of an advanced base to support the entry of Korean security solution companies into Vietnam

Construction of an 'integrated security services' framework for corporate clients in Vietnam that immediately responds to security issues

that immediately responds to security issues Supporting seven Korean security solution companies including AXGATE, MONITORAPP, and NETAND

SEOUL, South Korea, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG CNS, a leading DX (Digital Transformation) company, has opened its 'Security Technical Support Center' in Hanoi, Vietnam, to pioneer the Vietnamese cybersecurity market.

The LG CNS Security Technical Support Center will serve as an advanced base to help Korean security solution companies enter the Vietnamese market. Many Korean security solution companies faced challenges in expanding their operations in Vietnam due to the lack of local support personnel and differing IT infrastructure compared to Korea. LG CNS plans to foster an environment where Korean security solution companies can stably expand their businesses and compete with global security companies in Vietnam.

LG CNS will also develop an 'integrated security services' framework that gives Vietnamese companies access to the advanced security solutions of Korean security companies. By hiring and deploying top local security experts at its Security Technical Support Center, LG CNS aims to provide pre-technical training on security solutions alongside Korean security solution companies to ensure any security issues can be immediately addressed locally. All in all, Korean security solution companies provide high-quality security services to corporate clients in Vietnam at a lower cost, while Vietnamese companies can quickly receive follow-up actions through the Security Technical Support Center when issues occur. To develop this framework, LG CNS is also collaborating with FPT Group, a global IT company based in Vietnam. Back in March 2024, LG CNS signed an agreement with FPT Group to cooperate on DX business initiatives.

LG CNS will also inform Korean security solution companies about essential legal information and regulations for operating their businesses in Vietnam, including the government's ICT laws. By working closely with Korean government agencies such as KISA (Korea Internet & Security Agency) and NIPA (National IT Industry Promotion Agency), LG CNS aims to help Korean security solution companies prepare for regulatory changes in advance, minimize business risks, and effectively enter the market.

A total of seven companies, including AXGATE, MONITORAPP, NETAND, NileSOFT, NNSP, Sparrow, and Tatum Security are partnering with the Security Technical Support Center. Each one offers specialized security solutions in various sectors, such as cloud security, application security, WAF (Web Application Firewall), and IT infrastructure vulnerability assessment. LG CNS plans to actively expand the number of Korean security solution partners.

"Through the 'Security Technical Support Center,' our goal is to introduce outstanding Korean security solutions to our corporate clients in Vietnam while expanding the Vietnamese cybersecurity business in partnership with Korean SMEs," stated Min Bae, head of the Security & Solution Business division at LG CNS.

According to market research firm Ken Research, the Vietnamese cybersecurity market's compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2019 to 2023 was around 14.8% and is expected to grow at approximately 26% annually over the next five years. Vietnam's ICT industry continues to grow as one of the government's core initiatives, and the demand for security solutions is increasing, especially with the rise in cybercrime.

About LG CNS

LG CNS is a leading Korean digital transformation (DX) company that continues to pioneer various emerging technologies such as the cloud, generative AI, big data, smart factory, smart city, smart logistics and digital marketing. The company is also leading the market through innovative system integration (SI) and system management (SM) projects in finance, manufacturing, the public sector and various other industries. For more information, please visit www.lgcns.com .

