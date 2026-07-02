LG Electronics Launches Upgraded Air Solutions Showroom and Regional HVAC Academy Hub in Singapore

Integrated Eco Solution B2B Space Brings Commercial HVAC Portfolio to Life, While Serving as a Training Hub for Southeast Asia

News Summary

LG Electronics has officially launched Air Solutions Showroom in Singapore, offering trade partners, installers, consultants and customers a comprehensive, hands-on showcase of its commercial HVAC portfolio.

The integrated facility also houses LG's Singapore HVAC Academy, which serves as a regional training hub developing standardised educational content and upskilling instructors for neighbouring Southeast Asian markets.

The showroom features live demonstrations across LG's full Eco Solution B2B range, including VRF Systems, Rooftop Units, Air Handling Units (AHUs), Building Controls and Smart Integration, and advanced data center cooling solutions such as LG Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs).

SINGAPORE, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) Singapore has officially launched its Air Solutions Showroom in Singapore, marking a significant milestone for the company's commercial HVAC business in the region. The grand opening was attended by trade partners, installers, and consultants, who experienced firsthand a reimagined space that brings LG's commercial solutions out of brochures and into one powerful, hands-on environment.

The new showroom is an integrated Eco Solution B2B showcase designed to make specification, installation and maintenance decisions clearer and more intuitive for industry professionals. Guests at the opening were taken through live demonstrations, serviceability walkthroughs, and system integration scenarios spanning LG's full commercial HVAC portfolio, all under one roof.

The showroom puts on display the full breadth of LG's commercial HVAC portfolio, spanning VRF Systems including LG's flagship Multi V range, Rooftop Units, Air Handling Units (AHUs), and Building Controls and Smart Integration powered by LG's BECON Solution platform. Rounding out the showcase are LG's advanced Data Center Cooling solutions — including Chillers and LG Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) — as well as the company's After-Sales Service and Maintenance offerings, giving visitors a complete picture of LG's end-to-end capabilities.

The inclusion of LG's data center cooling solutions is particularly noteworthy, reflecting the surging demand for mission-critical thermal management infrastructure across Singapore and the broader region. Visitors can experience actual equipment including CDUs with cold plates, EC fans for LG fan wall units, and models of LG air-cooled chillers (ACCs), providing an unparalleled view into LG's data center capabilities.

Beyond its role as a showroom, the facility also houses LG's Singapore HVAC Academy, which functions as a regional hub within LG's global network of approximately 70 HVAC Academies across more than 40 countries. The academy is responsible for developing standardised educational content and training instructors for neighbouring Southeast Asian markets, while also providing hands-on training for locally-based customers, distributors, engineers and technicians on the installation, maintenance, system design and servicing of LG HVAC products.

The Singapore opening is part of LG's sustained global investment in HVAC training infrastructure. This year alone, LG has opened new HVAC Academy facilities in Taiwan region, Poland, Chile, and Côte d'Ivoire, as part of the company's Global South strategy to build local technical expertise and support consistent service delivery across markets.

"Singapore holds a pivotal role in LG's Asia Pacific operations, and this new showroom and academy reflects our long-term commitment to the region's commercial HVAC ecosystem," said Mr Jaeseung Kim, regional chief executive officer at LG Electronics Asia Pacific. "We have created a space where trade partners, installers and consultants can truly experience the depth and quality of LG's commercial solutions firsthand — and where the next generation of HVAC professionals across Southeast Asia will be trained and equipped to deliver them. Great air solutions start with great people, and this facility is a testament to that belief."

Industry professionals, trade partners and consultants interested in experiencing the LG Air Solutions Showroom firsthand are welcome to book an appointment for a personalised tour. Visit www.lg.com/sg/business/inquiry-to-buy/ to schedule your visit.

About LG Electronics Eco Solution Company

The LG Eco Solution Company (ES) offers advanced air conditioning solutions, including chillers, for diverse sectors and climates. Committed to exceptional HVAC performance, the ES Company aims to enhance indoor comfort and well-being with innovative air care products. Leveraging deep industry expertise, it offers digitalized HVAC solutions designed for better life. As a trusted partner, the company integrates cutting-edge technology into daily operations while offering ongoing support. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/global/business/hvac.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Media Entertainment Solution, Home Appliance Solution, Air Solutions and Business Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people's life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor's and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards and Red Dot Design. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.

Media Contacts:

Burson Singapore E-mail: [email protected]



Cher Sok Kheng LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: [email protected] Shannon Kang LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE LG Electronics