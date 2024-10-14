LG Electronics Partners with BillEase to Offer 0% Installment Plans on LG Products

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics Philippines, a global leader in consumer electronics, has teamed up with BillEase, a top digital finance app, to offer 0% interest installment plans on their official online store. Through this partnership, LG customers can now enjoy flexible payment options, including 3- or 6-month installment plans with no interest, as well as extended terms of up to 12 months for all LG products.

The LG-BillEase partnership offers several key features designed to benefit consumers. Customers can take advantage of real 0% interest plans on 3- or 6-month installment options, providing a truly cost-effective way to purchase LG products. For those needing more time, the partnership offers flexible payment terms, allowing shoppers to extend their 3- or 6-month payment plans to as long as 12 months. This flexibility ensures that customers can choose a payment schedule that best fits their financial situation.

New customers will appreciate the quick approval process, with a fast and easy sign-up that provides approval in just a few minutes. This streamlined approach minimizes wait times and allows customers to complete their purchases swiftly. Additionally, eligible buyers can purchase their preferred LG electronics without any upfront payment, as no down payment is required. This feature makes it even easier for consumers to access LG's high-quality products without immediate financial strain.

Kurt Molina, Head of Merchant Products at BillEase, shared, "We're thrilled to collaborate with LG Electronics to bring these convenient installment plans to Filipino consumers. This partnership underscores our mission to empower both businesses and customers with financial solutions that enhance accessibility and affordability."

LG Philippines' Managing Director, Nakhyun Seong added, "At LG, we are committed to bringing high-quality electronics to every Filipino home. By partnering with BillEase, we're able to offer more flexible and hassle-free payment options, allowing more consumers to enjoy our cutting-edge technology without the financial burden."

The partnership between LG Electronics and BillEase comes at a crucial time for the Philippine e-commerce market. With the digital economy experiencing unprecedented growth, online shopping has become an integral part of consumers' lives. According to recent industry reports, the Philippines' e-commerce sector is projected to grow by 15% annually through 2025, driven by increasing internet penetration and smartphone usage. This collaboration not only aligns with the shifting consumer preferences toward online purchases but also addresses the growing demand for flexible payment solutions. By offering installment plans, LG and BillEase are making high-quality electronics more accessible to a broader segment of Filipino consumers, thus playing a significant role in driving digital inclusion and economic growth in the country.

LG products are now available for purchase with BillEase installment options on LG's official website. Visit https://www.lg.com/ph to explore this exclusive offer.

About BillEase

BillEase is a leading consumer finance app in the Philippines. The company leverages machine learning and AI to build financial products while mixing traditional global best practices in credit underwriting to meet the needs of its customers. BillEase offers personal loans, e-wallet top-ups, prepaid load, gaming credits, bill payment, and a unique buy now, pay later (BNPL) that offers competitive interest rates and deals from over 10,000 merchants and over 600,000 QRPh-accepting merchants. For more information, visit https://billease.ph/ .

About LG

LG Electronics Philippines delivers top-of-the-line consumer electronics and home appliances that prepare Filipinos for their greatest moments. LG promises to bring "Innovation for a Better Life" nationwide, and their products are available via https://www.lg.com/ph/ .

For more information, visit and follow their social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube (@lgphilippines).

For more information about this press release, please contact us at [email protected] .

SOURCE BillEase