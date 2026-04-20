LG ELECTRONICS REINFORCES PRESENCE IN PREMIUM BUILT-IN MARKET AT MILAN DESIGN WEEK 2026

A New Vision for the European Premium Built-in Market

Under the theme "Feeding the Future," this year's exhibition at the SKS Milan Showroom marks the first anniversary of the SKS rebranding. The impressive display highlights SKS's distinctive built-in identity, technological innovation and design competitiveness, while also serving to raise the luxury brand's profile and reaffirm its commitment to exceeding European customers' expectations.

The exhibition features the latest SKS solutions alongside LG's high-end built-in appliance lineup, presenting a seamless integration of technology and design as well as an expanded range of possibilities for elevating the modern kitchen. Through a collaboration with Schiffini, a leading Italian high-end kitchen furniture brand, visitors to the showroom can enjoy a unique, ultra-sophisticated take on kitchen space curation.

An Immersive Culinary Experience Led by Premium Design and Technology

Newly renovated and upgraded, the SKS Milan Showroom will host a series of immersive events aligned with LG's vision for a better life. These include "Feeding the Future," an AI-assisted experiential journey that guides visitors through different stages of the food lifecycle, from ingredient storage to preparation and use. The program explores ways to maximize the potential of ingredients and promote more thoughtful food storage and usage practices, supported by SKS and LG's advanced technologies, and concludes with an anti-waste tasting experience.

During Milan Design Week, the showroom will also host a special invitation-only event for the local "Life Genius" LG fan community, made up of customers who share the brand's passion for better living. A sommelier-led program will guide participants through the showroom, with wine pairings meticulously matched to the theme of each space and to the sophisticated features of LG's built-in technologies. The event will culminate in a dinner prepared by a Michelin-starred chef, demonstrating how SKS and LG's built-in appliances can be used to create premium-quality cuisine and a more elegant kitchen environment.

Italian Artistry Meets Appliance Mastery: The "Tracce" Capsule Collection

LG is also unveiling the "Tracce" capsule collection, developed in collaboration with renowned Italian decorative laminate company Abet Laminati. The collection – comprising the SKS Undercounter wine cellar and the SKS Undercounter convertible refrigerator – delivers stunning style via the application of historical graphic patterns from legends of Italian architecture and design, Alessandro Mendini, Ettore Sottsass and Superstudio.

"Milan Design Week 2026 presents the perfect opportunity to clearly articulate our luxury built-in philosophy to the world," said Baek Seung-tae, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. "Leveraging a deep understanding of European living and culture, we will continue to strengthen our leadership in the European market with appliances combining refined design and advanced technologies."

LG welcomes EuroCucina 2026 attendees to experience its comprehensive portfolio of built-in kitchen solutions at the SKS Milan Showroom, located at Via Manzoni 47, corner of Piazza Cavour, Milan, Italy.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/ .

About SKS

SKS, formerly known as Signature Kitchen Suite, is the award-winning luxury appliance brand backed by LG Electronics. Fueled by a passion for innovation, we create luxury appliances that redefine what's possible and unite precision with unparalleled performance. Our guiding principles of purposeful design and bold innovation infuse every product. With a commitment to excellence and passion for pushing boundaries, SKS has earned international accolades for our groundbreaking appliances. We continue to transform the modern kitchen, delivering an elevated culinary experience. From the pioneering built-in sous vide range to Gourmet AI in our wall ovens, SKS embodies cutting-edge, best-in-class technology. Visit www.sksappliances.com or follow the brand on social channels@SKSappliances.

SOURCE LG Electronics, Inc.