LG Innotek Expands "I Dream Up" Program to Vietnam

Signed MOU with World Vision to carry out social contribution activities for children and youth in Vietnam's Haiphong City

Launching projects for eye health support and school psychological counseling rooms

SEOUL, South Korea, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek (CEO Moon Hyuksoo) has partnered with the global humanitarian organization World Vision to expand its flagship social contribution program, "I Dream Up," into Vietnam.

On April 3, LG Innotek announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with World Vision to launch the "I Dream Up Vietnam" project at World Vision's headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul.

I Dream Up is a social contribution program whose name carries multiple meanings in Korean—"ai" (kids) and "eye"—symbolizing LG Innotek's optical solutions business and its support for children's futures. Specifically, the name of the program reflects the characteristics of LG Innotek's camera module business, which supplies the "eyes" of smartphones, autonomous vehicles, and robots.

The program mainly includes the "Children and Youth Vision Loss Prevention Project" and "Junior Pine Tree Classroom," which provides education on materials and components. To date, the program has provided eye surgery and treatment support to around 400 children and youth in Korea and engaged 18,000 students in the Junior Pine Tree Classroom.

This MOU aims to expand the "I Dream Up program," which is currently thriving domestically, into overseas markets, starting with Vietnam. The two companies will collaborate on an eye health support project and the establishment of school psychological counseling rooms for children and youth in Haiphong City, Vietnam, home to LG Innotek's largest global production subsidiary.

Through this partnership, LG Innotek plans to conduct ophthalmic examinations at eight elementary, middle, and high schools in Haiphong City's Ngo Quyen District while also providing operational support and medical supplies for eye treatments. In addition, the company will establish infrastructure for psychological counseling rooms at four schools, including counseling devices and equipment, and provide mental health-related materials.

LG Innotek envisions expanding the "I Dream Up" program to regions hosting its major global production subsidiaries, including Vietnam and Mexico.

Baeksoo Cho, Vice President for Business Support Division, said, "Through the 'I Dream Up' program, we hope to help children—the future generation—improve their eye health and pursue their dreams through greater educational opportunities," adding, "LG Innotek will continue its sincere social contribution efforts to help build a brighter future and bring greater happiness to all."

[Reference] LG Innotek "I Dream Up" Program

Launched last year, "I Dream Up" is LG Innotek's social contribution brand. The subject "I" (pronounced "ai" in Korean) carries multiple meanings, including "eye" and "kids." Its main programs are the "Children and Youth Vision Loss Prevention Project" and "Junior Pine Tree Classroom."

The "Children and Youth Vision Loss Prevention Project" covers the full costs of ophthalmic examinations and surgeries for strabismus (eye misalignment) and entropion (inverted eyelid), as well as the related treatments, for children and youth unable to access care due to the high costs of such procedures. Launched last year as Korea's first such initiative, the project has benefited approximately 400 children and youth to date.

The "Junior Pine Tree Classroom" provides hands-on education on semiconductors and autonomous driving to elementary school students in Korea while also supporting after-school care institutions with classroom repairs and upgrades to learning equipment. From 2011 to present, the program has engaged 16,000 children in materials and science classes and improved learning environments for 1,900 children across 53 after-school care facilities.

SOURCE LG Innotek