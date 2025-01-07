LG Innotek to Showcase Mobility Innovations at CES 2025

This year, the company has planned an exclusive exhibition dedicated to the theme of mobility. A representative of LG Innotek stated, "We focused on showcasing innovative mobility solutions that deliver distinguished customer value," and added, "We adopted a storytelling approach to enable visitors to vividly experience the unique solutions provided by LG Innotek from an end-user perspective."

At the center of the exhibition booth will be a mockup of a future vehicle, showcasing 15 types of components for vehicle sensing, communication, and lighting—key business areas of LG Innotek.

■ AD/ADAS sensing components, including the RGB-IR In-Cabin Camera Module, in the limelight

In the exhibition, LG Innotek will display many innovative products that are poised to spearhead its sensing components business for Autonomous Driving (AD) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

One such example is the RGB-IR In-Cabin Camera Module, which will be unveiled for the first time at CES 2025. Equipped with a 5-megapixel RGB (red, green, blue) and IR (infrared) sensor, it can detect the driver's condition in real time to combat drowsiness. With a single compact camera module, it also monitors the condition of passengers, such as whether their seat belts are fastened in both the front and rear rows, improving space efficiency and design flexibility.

Additionally, LG Innotek will exhibit its All-Weather Camera Solution, which adds a dust-cleaning function to the existing High-Performance Heating Camera Module.

■ Unveiling of new products for automotive communication and lighting, from AP modules to Nexlide Vision

Vehicle communication components developed by incorporating LG Innotek's unparalleled proprietary wireless communication technology are also worth seeing.

These include the 5G-V2X Communication Module; Next-Generation Digital Key Solution, combining Ultra-Wideband (UWB) radar technology; and Automotive AP Module, a new addition to LG Innotek's business portfolio of electronic components.

AP modules, which are seeing increasing demand in the era of Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs), are automotive semiconductor components that integrate automotive electronic systems such as ADAS and Digital Cockpit. They serve as the "brain" of a vehicle, similar to a computer's CPU.

In addition, Nexlide A+, a vehicle lighting module that won the CES 2025 Innovation Award, will be showcased alongside other innovations in the vehicle mockup and Nexlide Zone, which was designed specifically to highlight LG Innotek's unique automotive lighting technologies and innovations.

Among them, Nexlide Vision stands out. It combines the existing Pixel Lighting, which enables the vehicle's lighting to produce various text and animation effects, with Smart Film technology. This combination allows the simultaneous creation of not only pixels but also faces and line shapes, enhancing customer flexibility in design.

Other products that will be on display include B-Link (Battery Link), the world's first combination of a wireless Battery Management System (BMS) and Battery Junction Box (BJB). This product is becoming increasingly popular as an essential component of electric vehicles. It uses miniaturization design technology for the efficient use of battery pack space. Compatible with both 400V and 800V chargers, it maximizes customer convenience.

LG Innotek CEO Moon Hyuksoo said, "We anticipate the acquisition of new clients and business opportunities at CES 2025," and added, "LG Innotek aims to solidify its position as a total solution provider for future mobility."

LG Innotek will also launch an online exhibition center on its website (https://lginnotek-virtualshowroom.com/ces-2025/) that replicates its offline booth at CES 2025. This platform will provide a multitude of information, including detailed information on products to be exhibited and a field sketch of the exhibition. Online visitors will be able to gain an interactive experience that makes them feel as if they are actually visiting the offline booth in person.

[References] CES 2025 LG Innotek Booth by Zone

<Open Booth>

① Mobility Zone: Fifteen types of LG Innotek's core mobility components, including those for vehicle sensing, communication, and lighting, will be applied to a future vehicle mock-up—the highlight of the booth—and showcased to visitors.

② Main Attractor Zone: This zone will feature a "User Scene"-based future mobility video that demonstrates how LG Innotek's various mobility components can transform drivers' daily lives. It will also include content introducing LG Innotek's new vision.

③ Nexlide Zone: This zone will display actual modules and exploded views of two of the latest Nexlide products. LG Innotek's patented technologies for automotive lighting, such as surface light source technology, will be presented in detail. The Nexlide-A+ product, which won the CES 2025 Innovation Award, will also be on display.

<Private Booth>

① Smart and Safe Driving Zone: Essential sensing components for safe driving, such as LiDAR (light detection and ranging) and the All-Weather Camera Solution, will be exhibited with demonstration videos.

② Dynamic Space Zone: This zone will feature products that offer greater convenience for drivers and passengers inside vehicles, such as UWB digital keys and RGB-IR In-Cabin camera modules (5MP RGB-IR) designed for infotainment.

③ Sustainability Zone: This zone will display the wireless Battery Management System (BMS), which is becoming an essential part of electric vehicles, and B-Link (Battery Link), which combines BMS and Battery Junction Box (BJB) functions.

SOURCE LG Innotek