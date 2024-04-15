LG TARGETS EUROPEAN BUILT-IN MARKET AT MILAN DESIGN WEEK 2024

Since the launch of its ultra-premium Signature Kitchen Suite built-in appliances, LG has continuously and strategically expanded its presence around the globe. Last year's IFA exhibition in Germany marked the introduction of the built-in lineups from LG brand, which complement the company's well-established ultra-premium offerings. At Milan Design Week 2024, the company seeks to demonstrate its commitment to providing premier culinary lifestyles, with a diverse range of products designed to meet the needs of different customer segments.

LG's exhibition booth at Salone del Mobile showcases the ultra-premium Signature Kitchen Suite built-in lineup, plus an array of advanced, aesthetically-pleasing products from the company's wider kitchen appliance portfolio. Through its 'True To Food' philosophy, the Signature Kitchen Suite brand communicates the importance of preserving the original value of food. Also on show is a selection of LG cooking solutions that combine with the ThinQ™ app for a smarter 'Life's Good' kitchen experience.

During Milan Design Week, the Signature Kitchen Suite showroom will introduce visitors to the sophisticated styling and advanced technologies of the latest Signature Kitchen Suite built-in products. Meanwhile, at the 'A Life Extraordinary' exhibit (April 16-21) at Moooi's exhibition space, LG will showcase its PuriCare™ AeroFurniture air purifier featuring distinctive, new designs by Moooi, as well as other new products such as the InstaView™ bottom freezer with MoodUP™.

An Inspired Culinary Lifestyle with LG's Kitchen Appliances at Salone del Mobile

The LG exhibition at Salone del Mobile clearly conveys the value and joy of sharing and savoring quality food. The company's impressive booth, which covers 483 square meters, is designed by GamFratesi, the acclaimed architecture and design studio founded by Italian Enrico Fratesi and Denmark's Stine Gam. Presented inside are the Signature Kitchen Suite built-in portfolio and LG-branded built-in kitchen and home appliance lineups.

Among the products on display is the newly unveiled Signature Kitchen Suite 60-centimeter (24-inch) built-in oven with Gourmet AI™ technology. LG's AI innovation can identify what the user is cooking and automatically suggest the optimal cooking mode from a database of 130 recipes. The stunning new oven also boasts enhanced ProBake, which leverages the company's inverter technology to ensure uniform heat distribution for fast and efficient cooking. Offering convenience and cooking flexibility, the Signature Kitchen Suite free zone induction hob allows users to place any size or type of cookware anywhere on its cooking surface.* This is made possible through the AI-equipped hob's ability to detect and track the position of cookware.

Launching in Italy this month, the LG InstaView bottom-freezer refrigerator with MoodUP™ can be found alongside the French-door InstaView fridge with MoodUP at the company's Salone del Mobile booth.

In addition to exploring new LG products, visitors to the company's booth will have the opportunity to enjoy a lively cooking demonstration hosted by Signature Kitchen Suite. The event features renowned chef Fabrizio Ferrari, who will prepare delectable cuisine using some of the latest built-in appliances from the Signature Kitchen Suite lineup. Other special activities include 'Zero Wasting Oven Cooking' with LG's built-in appliances, wine tasting sessions hosted by sommelier Emanuele Trono, and a unique musical and culinary experience with DJ and cook Daniele de Michele (a.k.a. Donpasta).

The newly-revealed Signature Kitchen Suite 48-inch French-door refrigerator and the sleek appliances of the Transitional lineup, which include built-in combi refrigerators, induction hobs and microwave ovens, form part of LG's expanded portfolio targeting the European built-in market.

Precision and Elegance with Signature Kitchen Suite's New Capsule Collections

At the Signature Kitchen Suite showroom, located at the intersection of Milan's famous Via Manzoni and Piazza Cavour, LG is hosting an open-to-the-public week-long event, displaying its high-end built-in appliances together with its new Design Capsule Collections, under the theme of 'The Art of Precision'.

An exciting development for Signature Kitchen Suite is the collaboration with internationally acclaimed designer Patricia Urquiola, who has designed a sculptural cabinet for the brand's under-counter drawer fridge. Ideal for modern places, where the boundary between living room and kitchen is frequently blurred or erased, Urquiola's cabinet transforms the ultra-premium brand's home appliance into a gorgeous piece of furniture. The amalgamation of Signature Kitchen Suite's superior technology with Urquiola's design artistry has resulted in an elevated lifestyle solution with a luxurious, handcrafted touch. The cabinet is available in three modularities and two finishes – wood or Cimento tiles.

Visitors to the showroom can also see SKINS Club; an ultra-elegant cabinet for the Signature Kitchen Suite under-counter wine cellar designed in collaboration with local Milanese architectural and design firm m2Atelier. A must-have for the connoisseur, the stunning SKINS Club features separate compartments for storing wine and cigars and offers customizable finishes for personalized look.

An Exclusive Collaboration of Technology and Artistry

At the Salone dei Tessuti, LG has collaborated with Moooi to create an extraordinary experience where technology and design seamlessly merge. The gallery-concept exhibition space shows off the evolved design and thoughtful features of LG's groundbreaking home appliances, such as the LG InstaView bottom-freezer with MoodUP, Styler™ clothing management system, Styler ShoeCase and a PuriCare™ AeroFurniture table-type air purifier decorated with a new pattern from Moooi.

"We are excited to present our expanded, diverse portfolio of built-in appliances at this year's Milan Design Week," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "LG will continue to strengthen its presence in the European built-in market with its ultra-premium Signature Kitchen Suite and LG-branded built-in appliances designed to fulfill diverse customer needs."

Visitors to the Milan Design Week 2024 can explore LG's advanced built-in kitchen and home appliances at the LG exhibition booth at Milan Fairgrounds, the Signature Kitchen Suite showroom (corner of Via Manzoni and Piazza Cavour) and the Moooi showroom at Salone dei Tessuti (Piazza Cavour).

* Cookware recognition may vary depending on the size or number of items placed on the surface.

