LG'S ADVANCED AUTOMOTIVE CONTENT PLATFORM FEATURES IN KIA'S NEWEST ELECTRIC VEHICLE

The Kia EV3 Comes Equipped with LG's webOS-based ACP, Elevating the In-car Experience to New Heights

SEOUL, South Korea, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is bringing its cutting-edge Automotive Content Platform (ACP) powered by webOS to the latest all-electric SUV from Kia Corporation (Kia). The integration of LG's ACP into the recently unveiled Kia EV3 marks the first time the innovative solution has been applied to an electric vehicle. LG's automotive entertainment platform initially debuted in South Korea last year with the introduction of the Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai) Genesis GV80 and GV80 Coupe.

The webOS-based ACP brings the home entertainment experience into the vehicle cabin, aligning with LG's future mobility vision to transform the car into a "living space on wheels." This platform is an integral part of LG AlphaWare, LG's suite of software solutions for software-defined vehicles (SDVs). It offers a wide range of content that has made LG Smart TVs with webOS so popular with consumers worldwide. Optimized for the in-car environment, LG's ACP powered by webOS allows vehicle passengers to sit back and immerse themselves in their favorite content – just like they would at home.

LG's ACP makes commutes and road trips more entertaining and enriching by providing EV3 owners and passengers access to apps from a wide range of premium content providers, including Netflix, YouTube, Baby Shark World for Kids, Stingray Karaoke, Play.Works and LG Channels. Thanks to LG and Kia's close collaboration, the EV3 conveniently puts LG's powerful platform at each passenger's fingertips, enabling them to enjoy high-quality content on the car's built-in screens. From streaming services and social media platforms to educational content for kids, users have access to a variety of content previously only available on mobile devices or TV.*

The webOS-based entertainment system from LG is continuously updated and enhanced, ensuring seamless integration with applications such as Baby Shark World for Kids. The mobile education app, beloved by children all over the world, presents over 9,000 songs and stories designed to educate and enthrall young learners and is readily available for download from the LG Content Store on the ACP.

LG's advanced ACP now offers an enriched content streaming experience with the recent addition of the company's exclusive, free streaming service, LG Channels. Tailored for in-vehicle use, LG Channels presents over 80 channels, real-time news updates, and over 400 VOD content options, including movies, dramas, and animated series for children – all ready to watch without any complex sign-ups required. LG aims to expand its in-vehicle LG Channels service (which was first launched on ACP for the Genesis GV80) with more outstanding content choices set to arrive in the near future.

"Featuring numerous user-centric innovations including LG's ACP powered by webOS, the EV3 enables our customers to enjoy a compelling in-vehicle experience, complete with many of their favorite premium streaming services," said Ryu Chang-sung, senior vice president and head of the Global Brand & CX division at Kia.

"Our in-vehicle content platform elevates the mobility experience, providing easy access to a diverse array of high-quality content," said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company. "We will continue to collaborate with leading global content providers to further enrich LG's ACP, meeting the demands of both automakers and end users."

* The service requires a data subscription for automobiles.

About LG Electronics Vehicle component Solutions Company

The LG Vehicle component Solutions Company is bringing human-centric innovations to the automotive industry. Having secured its position as a trusted and innovative partner, the company continues to provide intelligent and environmentally responsible solutions including in-vehicle infotainment, display, connectivity, ADAS and software solutions for Software Defined Vehicles. Through its firm commitment to "Driving better future mobility," the company is diversifying its portfolio to further strengthen its capabilities with acquisitions including automotive lighting systems provider, ZKW Group and vehicle cybersecurity company Cybellum, as well as the joint venture, LG Magna e-Powertrain. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/mobility .

SOURCE LG Electronics