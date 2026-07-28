Lianlian DigiTech Named to CNBC's "World's Top Fintech Companies" for Second Consecutive Year

Recognition underscores the global competitiveness of Chinese fintech businesses

HANGZHOU, China, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNBC and market research firm Statista released the 2026 edition of the "World's Top Fintech Companies" list on July 22. Lianlian DigiTech has been named to the list once again, following its debut selection in 2025.

As one of the world's most influential financial media outlets, CNBC is widely recognized for its credibility and expertise in global finance. The list is designed to recognize market-leading companies that are shaping the future of financial services through technology, innovation, and scalable digital solutions.

Amid rapid advances in global fintech and the growing integration of AI, Lianlian DigiTech's second consecutive inclusion on the list highlights its sustained competitiveness and leadership in the global fintech arena. As a leading China-based provider of global digital payment services, the company has anchored its strategy around an "AI-native + global expansion" dual-engine approach, driving the adoption of AI across payments, risk management, compliance, and marketing. Lianlian DigiTech is committed to building a trusted financial infrastructure for the AI era, enabling Chinese companies to connect seamlessly with the global business community.

Lianlian DigiTech has continued to invest heavily in AI, building a product portfolio centered on Router Brain, Agent Wallet, and Open API-integrated Skill, complemented by intelligent applications including AI-powered marketing agents, AI-powered compliance agents, and LoopAI. The portfolio integrates AI into its cross-border payments, treasury management, compliance, and risk control operations, delivering more efficient, AI-driven financial services.

The company has assembled a compliance network encompassing 68 global payment licenses and related qualifications, spanning key markets including mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, Thailand, Indonesia, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It is the only China-based digital payment service provider to hold money transmitter licenses across all 50 U.S. states, and also holds a virtual asset trading platform (VATP) license issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. This global compliance foundation has enabled Lianlian DigiTech to serve more than 13.3 million customers worldwide, support cross-border settlement in more than 140 currencies, connect to over 180 global e-commerce platforms, and expand its presence to more than 200 countries and regions.

Lianlian DigiTech stated that its two-year run on CNBC's "World's Top Fintech Companies" list represents strong international recognition of its innovation capabilities and global strategy. The recognition also highlights the growing global competitiveness of Chinese fintech companies in digital payments and their expanding role in the digital transformation of financial services worldwide. Going forward, the company will continue to pursue its "AI-native + global expansion" dual-engine strategy. By combining its global licensing network, extensive customer base, and evolving AI capabilities, the company aims to build a trusted platform connecting businesses to global opportunities in the AI era, helping Chinese companies compete and grow more efficiently on the global stage.

SOURCE Lianlian DigiTech