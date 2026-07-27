Lianlian DigiTech and UnionPay International Partner to Deploy AI-Agent Payments for Global Procurement

HANGZHOU, China, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lianlian DigiTech and UnionPay International signed a strategic cooperation agreement on July 18 to develop AI-agent payment applications for cross-border commerce. Sun Dali, Co-President of Lianlian DigiTech, attended and signed on behalf of the company.

The partnership combines Lianlian DigiTech's AI-agent platform with UnionPay International's global payment network. Initial focus areas include global procurement and AI Token replenishment, with AI-assisted procurement workflows connecting directly to cross-border payment infrastructure. The broader collaboration will also encompass overseas merchant acceptance expansion and joint AI technology R&D.

Launching Deployment Global Procurement

Building on the existing B2B payment business cooperation between Lianlian DigiTech and Union Pay International, the partnership will be further extended into AI-Agent payment Scenarios. The inaugural application introduces a Human-in-the-Loop AI-agent payment solution for global procurement, which will effectively address enterprises' pain points in cross-border B2B payments.

Cross-border purchasing has long suffered from structural inefficiencies—protracted settlement cycles, exchange-rate volatility, layered compliance demands, and manual reconciliation.

The partners will integrate AI-agent capabilities throughout the procurement workflow—from supplier matching and product selection to payment execution. Under the Human-in-the-Loop model, the AI agent executes procurement tasks autonomously while users retain final approval authority, marrying AI-driven efficiency with human judgment.

The partners will use global procurement as the initial deployment, refining the experience and architecture based on real-world feedback, with a longer-term ambition to drive industry-wide standardization and broader adoption of AI-agent payment solutions across additional business verticals.

Long-Term Technology Collaboration

Beyond expanding AI-agent payment applications internationally, the two companies will collaborate on AI technologies for financial services through ongoing technical exchanges and joint development, advancing innovation and broader industry adoption.

Lianlian DigiTech said the partnership reflects its long-term commitment to integrating AI with cross-border payments. As an AI-native company building global financial infrastructure, it views this collaboration as an important step in bringing AI-agent payment technologies into commercial use, and will continue working with industry partners to provide businesses with more intelligent global payment services.

UnionPay International noted that as AI reshapes financial services, intelligent and digital transformation have become essential to sustainable industry growth. Drawing on its global payment network and seamless B2B digital payment solutions, including Virtual Commercial Card Program, it will work with Lianlian DigiTech to promote standardization and scaled adoption of AI-agent payments, ensuring AI-driven financial innovation supports the real economy.

SOURCE Lianlian DigiTech