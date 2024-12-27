Life-Space Wins Prestigious 62nd Australian Export Awards

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the prestigious 62nd Australian Export Awards held at Parliament House in Canberra, Life-Space, Australia's No. 1 probiotic brand, proudly claimed the title of 'E-commerce Winner of the Australian Export Awards 2024'. This incredible achievement underscores Life-Space's unwavering commitment to delivering world-class health solutions to global consumers, fuelled by innovative digital strategies and a robust e-commerce presence.

Celebrating Australian Export Excellence

The Australian Export Awards, established in 1963 and presented by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) in collaboration with State and Territory awards programs, is a premier national program. It recognises the achievements of Australia's most outstanding, innovative, and inspiring exporters, highlighting their significant contributions to the nation's economy.

A Global Leader in Consumer Health

Life-Space has established itself as a trusted name in probiotics, offering products that support gut microbiome and whole-body health. Exporting to over 20 countries, including China and key Southeast Asian markets, Life-Space continues to redefine the global consumer health landscape. The brand's dedication to scientific innovation, high-quality manufacturing, and consumer education has made it a household name worldwide.

Driving E-commerce Excellence

The award recognises Life-Space's exceptional ability to adapt to the ever-evolving digital marketplace. Through strategic collaborations, robust online platforms, and consumer-centric marketing campaigns, Life-Space has consistently delivered value to its customers while expanding its global footprint. Notably, Life-Space has seen explosive growth in China's cross-border e-commerce market, alongside outstanding performance in Southeast Asian countries such as Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia. The Singapore market, in particular, has recorded an impressive 140% annual growth rate for three consecutive years.

'This recognition is a testament to the passion and hard work of the entire Life-Space team,' said Alan Yi, Life-Space Group's General Manager - Global Business, 'We are proud to represent Australia on the global stage and remain dedicated to bringing the best in probiotics to consumers worldwide.'

Looking Ahead

As Life-Space celebrates this milestone, the brand is focused on forging new market opportunities, advancing health education, and introducing cutting-edge products that enhance everyday health and well-being.

"Our vision for 2025 includes expanding our export capacity and preparing to introduce our products to the U.S. market," added Yi. "This achievement further reinforces our position as a global leader in consumer health."

SOURCE Life-Space