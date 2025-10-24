Light and Moon Together: CHD Celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival Across Southeast Asia

BEIJING, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China Huadian Corporation ("CHD") recently brought the spirit of the Mid-Autumn Festival to life across Southeast Asia with a series of heartwarming celebrations. From Indonesia to Cambodia and Vietnam, the company's overseas teams embraced the theme "Light and Moon Together," turning a traditional Chinese occasion into a cross-cultural experience filled with connection and joy.

In Indonesia, CHD's Bukit Asam Power Company hosted a lively cultural night that brought together Chinese and Indonesian employees, teachers, and students. The event was packed with performances, interactive games, and meaningful cultural exchanges. A highlight of the evening was a vibrant dance inspired by "Palace of the Moon," beautifully merging Chinese artistry with local expression.

At the Celukan Bawang Power Plant in Bali, Indonesia, employees immersed themselves in the festive atmosphere through traditional crafts — from delicate paper cuttings to homemade mooncakes. Though Chinese employees were far from home, these activities fostered a sense of closeness among colleagues, filling the workspace with laughter and warmth.

In Cambodia, teams at the Lower Stung Russei Chrum and Sihanoukville Power Plants organized lantern-making workshops and poetry readings. As the handcrafted lanterns glowed against the night sky, they became symbols of unity, gratitude, and shared hope for the future.

Over in Vietnam, CHD's Duyen Hai II Power Plant welcomed children, teachers, and parents from Ngoc Linh Kindergarten to join in the festivities. Together, they made mooncakes, shared stories, and explored about Mid-Autumn traditions — building bonds that transcend culture and language.

Throughout Southeast Asia, CHD's Mid-Autumn gatherings showed that even across distances, friendship and warmth can travel far — uniting everyone under the same glowing moon.

