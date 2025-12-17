LightingWay Counselling Offers Affordable Therapy Amid Rising Job Market Uncertainty in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent employment data reveals heightened job market pressures affecting mental health needs. In light of these circumstances, LightingWay Counselling & Therapy continues to provide affordable therapy services to help Singaporeans cope better with a complex, evolving job market.

Singaporeans Continue to Face Job Market Challenges Going into 2026

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape job markets and global economic uncertainty persists, new graduates are especially hard hit. The Private Education Institution Graduate Employment Survey, released by SkillsFuture Singapore in April 2024, showed that only 46.4 per cent of fresh graduates found full-time work in 2024, compared with 58.7 per cent in 2023.

This trend has persisted, with WorkforceSG's Q3 2025 report indicating that hiring processes are slower and the share of firms expecting to hire has dropped from 44.0 per cent to 43.7 per cent, while those expecting to raise wages fell from 24.4 per cent to 22.4 per cent.

Stella Ong , therapist and founder of LightingWay Counselling & Therapy, stresses that "In times of economic uncertainty, more people do opt for free mental healthcare resources, namely government ones, as those are subsidised or free." The link between financial stress and mental health is supported by a 2022 survey by TODAY that highlighted that the cost of living was the most significant contributing factor to mental health issues in Singapore at 52%, followed by work-related stress at 49 per cent.

However, free or subsidised mental health resources tend to have longer waiting times and limited flexibility, with the median waiting time for appointments at the Institute of Mental Health being 25 days across all channels of referral . For those requiring more immediate support or flexible scheduling to accommodate job searches and interviews, private practice options like LightingWay can offer accessible alternatives.

LightingWay: Providing Affordable and Flexible Mental Health Support for Singaporeans from All Walks of Life

LightingWay Counselling & Therapy offers online therapy and in-person therapy services in Singapore for adults aged 18 and above. The practice also provides same-day urgent appointments to accommodate immediate mental health needs.

Ong, who holds a Master of Arts (Counselling & Guidance) from Nanyang Technological University and is currently a Doctor of Psychology (PsyD) Candidate at California Southern University, provides support for young professionals and fresh graduates navigating career uncertainty, anxiety , depression , work-related stress, and burnout .

Her practice uses evidence-based modalities including Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Acceptance & Commitment Therapy (ACT), and Choice Theory Reality Therapy (CTRT).

CBT, considered the gold standard for the treatment of anxiety disorders , helps individuals identify and challenge the negative thought patterns that often emerge during prolonged job searches. ACT complements this by teaching acceptance of uncertainty while maintaining values-based action— an approach proven effective for anxiety and depression . CTRT focuses on what individuals can control, such as their actions and responses, rather than external factors like the job market, which has been associated with improved self-esteem and happiness .

By integrating different therapeutic approaches, Ong provides dynamic support tailored to different situations, individual needs, and changing circumstances to ensure a truly inclusive practice for her clients.

