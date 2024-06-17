LIGHTS OUT FOR VIVID SYDNEY 2024

Please click here for highlight broll footage, video and imagery of Vivid Sydney 2024

SYDNEY, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The curtain will close tonight on Vivid Sydney 2024, after an incredible 23 days and nights of Light, Music, Food and Ideas. The lights will go out at 11pm across Vivid Sydney's festival footprint which has transformed Sydney's glittering harbour, iconic landmarks and cityscape into a showcase of creativity and innovation for the last three weeks.

The Southern Hemisphere's leading multi-artform festival featured the world's most innovative artists, culinary talent, contemporary musicians and thought leaders as part of its 2024 program under the theme of 'Humanity'.

Destination NSW CEO Steve Cox said:

"It was incredible to watch Sydney's living legacy once again come alive as locals and visitors from around the country – and the world – took part in Australia's largest event.

"The 23-day festival has energised the city with a vibrant program exceeding expectations. Both Sydneysiders and visitors enjoyed the thriving night-time economy and a showcase of Sydney's finest talent across creative, entertainment, and hospitality industries.

"Preliminary figures confirm Vivid Sydney's enduring popularity, captivating audiences and sharing exceptional talent. From the diverse Vivid Music program featuring over 80 events to the popular Vivid Fire Kitchen, the festival presented a multi-faceted experience for everyone to enjoy."

Vivid Sydney Festival Director, and curator of Vivid Light and Vivid Food, Gill Minervini, said:

"Vivid Sydney has once again inspired and entertained locals and visitors alike, showcasing the world's best creativity, innovation and technology across our Harbour City.

"There's so much of this year's festival that was a highlight for me. Seeing Reg Mombassa's band Dog Trumpet perform in front of Gumscape with Road and Creatures at Customs House forecourt was truly spectacular. A great spot for a performance and an awesome audience, this is something I have dreamed of doing for a long time.

Another standout has been Nest by Leila Jeffreys and Melvin J. Montalban at the Stargazer Lawn in Barangaroo. The blend of incredible creatives and world leading technology provided one of the most memorable moments at Vivid Sydney this year.

"I'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has visited Vivid Sydney this year, and to our Vivid Sydney volunteers and all those who have been instrumental in bringing this festival to life."

Vivid Music curator, Julian Ramundi, said:

"The sheer energy of Vivid Sydney 2024 was incredible and I'm so proud of the program. Vivid Music at Machine Hall was a highlight, from international headliners Underscores and Deerhoof packing Machine Hall to special events like Club 4A and Grand Silky Ball taking the venue to new heights, this year's festival has been a celebration of creativity."

Vivid Ideas and Special Events curator, Rachel Healy said:

"There have been so many highlights this year; from the rapturous messages from those who participated in A THOUSAND WAYS at the State Library of NSW to the hilarious Window Dressing on The Goods Line, to the energy and education of the Sex Work walking tour, this year's program has radically changed the way ideas are communicated with creativity and imagination at the forefront."

VIVID SYDNEY 2024 FESTIVAL RECAP

Vivid Light

Thirty light installations and 3D projections completed this year's 8km Vivid Sydney Light Walk, highlighted by the Sydney Opera House, featuring the breathtaking new digital artwork, Lighting of the Sails: Echo (2024) by multidisciplinary Australian artist and 2023 Archibald Prize Winner Julia Gutman, with creative technologists Pleasant Company with soundtrack by Angus Mills.

Reg Mombassa reimagined the classic Aussie road trip on Customs House for Gumscape with Road and Creatures, and festival goers stepped into a canopy thick with countless LED ropes in the technicolour, immersive installation Connection by New Zealand artist, Angus Muir.

Dark Spectrum: A New Journey returned to the Wynyard Tunnels, the internationally acclaimed multi-sensory experience of light, colour and sound, Lightscape, returned to The Royal Botanic Garden Sydney. Festival goers also witnessed a 40km stretch of rainbow lasers emanating from the Sydney Tower, a universal symbol of hope by US artist Yvette Mattern titled Global Rainbow.

Vivid Music

One of the hottest festival tickets, Tekno Train by Paul Mac, became a sell-out, one-of-a-kind interactive experience that transformed a Sydney Trains ride into a moving, sensory sound and light experience, while the reimagined 100-year-old substation Machine Hall pulsated with performances from Deerhoof, Jen Cloher, CLUB4A, No Fixed Address and more.

Tumbalong Park in Darling Harbour also became the Vivid Sydney go-to for free and contemporary music right in the heart of the Light Walk for Tumbalong Nights. The 12-night line-up featured artists such as Sneaky Sound System, Forest Claudette, Teenage Jones, tiffi, Budjerah, grentperez, and more, plus DJs and kids programming on Saturday nights, all free of charge.

Diverse and multi-sensory experiences were on offer at Carriageworks, with an electrifying line-up including Electric Fields, Yves Tumor, Yasiin Bey and many more.

The Vivid LIVE at Sydney Opera House line-up featured more than 50 Australian and international artists. Air, Arca, Underworld, Fever Ray, Sky Ferreira, Snoh Aalegra, Devonté Hynes and many more took to the stages of the world-famous building in a program curated by Sydney Opera House's Head of Contemporary Music Ben Marshall.

Vivid Ideas

One of the fastest selling events on the 2024 program, Golden Globe® and Emmy Award® winning actress and comedian Amy Poehler headlined Vivid Ideas for a special and unmissable In Conversation event at Sydney Opera House, which included a special first look at Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2.

Another Vivid Ideas sell out, Sex Work: A legal and social history, offered an immersive look into the sex industry of Kings Cross and Darlinghurst, while the Golden Age of Humanity showcased nine films over nine nights curated by nine great Australians including Amar Singh, Saxon Mullins, Kylie Kwong AM, Kate McClymont AM, Craig Foster AM and more.

A THOUSAND WAYS: An Encounter, Window Dressing and Shifting Perspectives offered immersive moments to connect with both strangers and ourselves, while Tony Gustavsson, head coach of the CommBank Matildas, and CommBank Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold shared an insightful conversation – Champions of Change - facilitated by Matildas alumni and now journalist Grace Gill at Sydney Town Hall.

Vivid Food

One of Vivid Food's most hotly anticipated dining experiences, Vivid Residence, returned within Kiln restaurant at Ace Hotel Sydney with Latin America's best female chef, Manoella 'Manu' Buffara.

Vivid Chef Series returned to hatted restaurants Fred's, AALIA, The Porter House, Firedoor and The Charles Brasserie & Bar for unmissable foodie collaborations with Michelin-starred chefs including Max Coen, Ivan Brehm, Selassie Atadika, Niklas Ekstedt and Sally Abé.

Vivid Fire Kitchen was a fan favourite among festival goers, popular for its delectable offerings at its new location on The Goods Line, which included an illuminated full-scale Messina Milk Bar pop-up with a menu of gelato-infused chocolate bars, dixie cups, tailor-made milkshakes and spiders.

Our Shared Humanity presented a series of exclusive dinners at Refettorio OzHarvest with the state's best chefs, including Christine Manfield, Darren Robertson, Mitch Orr and more, plating up their unique take on a three-course vegetarian menu, made using rescued NSW produce.

