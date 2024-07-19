Lilac Solutions Technology Efficiencies Prompt Review of Kachi Project Costs

Lake technology and Kachi Project partner identifies cost savings of up to 50% for Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") equipment construction cost

Lilac Solutions confirms improved long-term lithium recovery rates at more than 90% for most brines

Lake to review Kachi Project cost estimates in light of new data

SYDNEY, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Resources N.L. (ASX: LKE; OTC: LLKKF) ("Lake" or "the Company") congratulates its technology and Kachi Project ("Kachi", "Kachi Project" or "Project") partner, Lilac Solutions ("Lilac") on the release of its fourth-generation ion exchange technology and technical white paper.

The white paper shows that Lilac has improved long-term lithium recovery to over 90% on salar brines and reduced core extraction equipment cost up to 50%, resulting in total cost savings across the DLE technology package of up to 25%. In addition, 10% lower reagent consumption positively impacts project operating costs.

Lake will evaluate the impact of this new data on the project cost estimates released to the market on 19 December 2023 in the Kachi Phase One Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS").

"The technology advancements and cost savings announced by Lilac are significant," Lake CEO and Managing Director David Dickson said. "Improvements in the technology in addition to an increase in the brine lithium grade could result in a reduction in overall project capital of up to 10% for the Kachi Project."

Raef Sully, CEO of Lilac, said the industry has eagerly awaited commercially-scalable ion exchange DLE technology, which Lilac has successfully developed.

"Lilac is excited about the cost savings and operational efficiencies our latest generation ion exchange technology brings," Sully said. "This advancement not only enhances lithium extraction efficiency but also boosts the sustainability and economic viability of lithium production," he added.

Lake's Kachi extraction plant has been conservatively designed with an assumption of 80% lithium recovery within the DLE process as well as a design basis for 205 mg/L lithium concentration against a minimum average of 245 mg/L across the reserve (see ASX announcements from 18 December 2023). These conservative assumptions for the Kachi Phase One DFS provide a potential significant opportunity for optimisation of the construction cost of the DLE portion of the facility.

"Lake was pleased to be part of the field demonstration of Lilac's technology and these cost savings are another welcome development. We look forward to continuing our work with Lilac at Kachi," Dickson said.

Lilac Solutions' Technical White Paper can be accessed via their website and here.

