LILIN V1W Dual-LED Camera - AI Technology Enhancing Intelligent Surveillance

TAIPEI, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- How can full-color surveillance images be achieved at night?

LILIN, a leading provider of AI surveillance solutions, has developed a dual-LED night vision camera, combining advanced AI technology with a dual LED system to deliver ideal night-time image quality for surveillance sites.

Smartly switch color modes based on scene requirements.

This revolutionary camera employs a smart approach to present bright, noise-free color images in the dark. Under normal conditions, the camera activates infrared (IR) LEDs to record black-and-white images, conserving power and bandwidth. However, when certain conditions are met, the camera automatically switches to white light LEDs (Warm Light) to capture more detailed color images.

For instance, the camera can be set to display black-and-white images when there are no anomalies in the frame, and switch to color images when motion is detected. The illuminated white LEDs not only provide additional lighting for personnel but also act as a deterrent, signaling "area under surveillance" to passersby and discouraging misconduct.

Core Technology: Dual-Light Source System

One of the core technologies of this camera is the dual-LED system. The IR light provides black-and-white images suitable for energy-saving needs, while the white light presents color images with more detail and higher quality. This design ensures optimal image quality in any environment, significantly saving resources and enhancing surveillance efficiency. This means that whether in large enterprises or private homes, an economical and efficient surveillance solution can be achieved without sacrificing image quality.

AI-Driven Features

The camera's built-in AI capabilities support behavior and object recognition, automatically triggering and recording events. Users can freely switch LED operation modes via the web interface or allow the camera to make automatic judgments, achieving more flexible image recording.

The LILIN V1W dual-LED camera is particularly suitable for night-time or low-light scenarios, including warehouses and storage rooms, residential or office environments, and outdoor areas.

Warehouses and Storage Rooms:

These places are usually not suitable for prolonged lighting, both for energy conservation and to prevent item deterioration.

Residential or Office Environments:

Why leave the lights on when no one is home or the office is closed? Yet, surveillance protection should not be compromised.

Outdoor Areas:

With weaker outdoor night lighting, the robust design of the dual-light source camera can withstand sun and rain, ensuring 24/7 surveillance.

Various Models to Meet Different Surveillance Needs

To meet diverse surveillance needs, LILIN offers multiple camera models. The bullet camera V1W9552X3 with a 3x optical zoom lens is suitable for deeper spaces, while the dome camera V1W4452E2 with a fixed-focus lens is ideal for smaller indoor areas, providing excellent image quality. Additionally, the video management software NAV5.0 utilizes AI technology to analyze images and manage related events in the central control center. Through intelligent search methods, administrators can easily browse images and quickly find key footage.

The LILIN V1W dual-light source color night vision camera is one of the latest in LILIN's AI product line. For more exciting applications, please refer to: https://lilin.vip/v1wen

SOURCE LILIN