Lilyannie Christie Linus Crowned Miss Grand Malaysia Sabah 2024

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miss Grand Malaysia Sabah 2024, organized by Gemilang Event Management and spearheaded by its dynamic director, Richard Chok, was held at the Sabah International Convention Centre. This event has been acclaimed as one of the grandest coronation nights in Sabah's pageantry history, setting new benchmarks for elegance and inclusivity.

Gemilang Event Management's dedication to raising awareness about Orang Kurang Upaya (OKU) through this inclusive beauty pageant is praiseworthy. Notably, 10% of the ticket sales proceeds will be directed to the Gemilang Prihatin Fund to assist an OKU shoemaker in Kota Belud, who is a single father raising his autistic child.

The organizing team aims to foster a more inclusive society where everyone is valued and respected, regardless of their physical or mental abilities. This seamless blend of beauty and advocacy ensures that the pageant is not only a display of grace and poise but also a beacon of social change.

The competition was grand and fierce, but ultimately, Lilyannie Christie Linus emerged as Miss Grand Malaysia Sabah 2024. The 1st Runner-up title was awarded to Tito (Esther Marius), while Rochil Apa Sagarino secured the 2nd Runner-up position. Shareen Jee and Rachel Alphine Peter were named 3rd and 4th Runners-up, respectively. These top five remarkable women will go on to represent Sabah at the national grand finals of Miss Grand Malaysia scheduled for August 2024.

Richard Chok has recently been appointed by HyperLive Entertainment as the State Director for Sabah for Miss Grand Malaysia. In this capacity, his company, Gemilang Event Management, was entrusted with organizing the event.

Dr. Sean Wong, CEO of HyperLive Entertainment and National Director of Miss Grand Malaysia, remarked, "Sabah has a wealth of outstanding local talents, and I hope to provide new platforms to discover and nurture these talents. As our State Director, Richard has done a fabulous job in presenting an impressive show. Gemilang Event Management, under his visionary leadership, has demonstrated its commitment to excellence and social responsibility. We will continue to grow the Miss Grand Malaysia brand by forging new partnerships and developing our talents."

Richard Chok said, "I am truly honored to have had the opportunity to produce a show for Miss Grand Malaysia Sabah. The positive response from the audience has been incredibly rewarding, and I hope to continue creating more such events in the future."

The Miss Grand Malaysia 2024 Grand Finals will take place in Kuala Lumpur this August. This highly anticipated event will feature Luciana Fuster, a beautiful Peruvian model and TV host who won the prestigious Miss Grand International 2023 title last October. For sponsorship or ticket inquiries, please contact the organizing team at [email protected].

SOURCE HyperLive Entertainment