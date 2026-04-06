Lim Traders Launches 'The Halal Meat Specialist' to Expand Retail Access to Halal-Certified Meats in Singapore

SINGAPORE, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lim Traders Pte Ltd, a long-established meat importer, processor and distributor in Singapore, has launched its new direct-to-consumer platform, The Halal Meat Specialist, marking a strategic expansion into retail while reinforcing its position as a trusted provider of halal-certified meat products.

With over 40 years of experience in the industry, Lim Traders continues to evolve to meet growing demand for convenient access to high-quality halal meats across Singapore.

Expanding from Wholesale to Retail

The launch of The Halal Meat Specialist (https://www.thehalalmeatspecialist.com/) represents a key milestone in Lim Traders' growth, enabling the company to serve not only businesses but also individual consumers.

Through this platform, customers can conveniently browse and purchase a wide range of halal-certified products, including poultry, beef, lamb, seafood and ready-to-cook items.

This move bridges the gap between wholesale supply and everyday consumer needs, making premium halal meats more accessible to households across Singapore.

Backed by a Fully Integrated Halal Supply Chain

Lim Traders operates across the entire value chain, from importation and processing to storage and distribution, ensuring strict quality control at every stage.

All products are certified halal by MUIS (Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura), providing assurance to customers that every purchase meets recognised halal standards.

The company also holds certifications such as SS590:2013 and BizSafe Level 3, reinforcing its commitment to food safety, operational excellence and compliance.

Strong Logistics Network Supporting Islandwide Delivery

To support its retail expansion, Lim Traders leverages its robust logistics network to provide islandwide delivery across Singapore, excluding selected restricted zones.

Customers can enjoy:

Free delivery for orders above $100

A $15 delivery fee for smaller orders

Delivery time slots between 8:30am and 6:00pm

A self-collection option at its facility in Chin Bee Road

This ensures reliable, efficient delivery while maintaining product freshness and quality.

Continuous Investment in Facilities and Capabilities

In 2023, Lim Traders expanded into a new facility equipped with enhanced capabilities, including a central kitchen that supports customised food solutions.

This allows the company to offer value-added services such as:

Meat marination and seasoning

Customised cuts and processing

Ready-to-cook and ready-to-heat products

These capabilities enable Lim Traders to better serve both businesses and retail customers with evolving needs.

Over Four Decades of Industry Experience

Established in the 1980s and incorporated in 2003, Lim Traders has built a strong reputation as a dependable halal meat supplier in Singapore.

From its beginnings as a neighbourhood distributor, the company has grown into a full-service provider serving customers islandwide, while maintaining its core values of quality, integrity and customer service.

Looking Ahead

With the launch of The Halal Meat Specialist, Lim Traders is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for halal-certified products in Singapore.

By combining its decades of expertise with digital accessibility and operational strength, the company continues to set new standards in halal meat distribution.

About Lim Traders Pte Ltd

Lim Traders Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based importer, processor and distributor of halal-certified meat products. With over 40 years of experience, the company provides a full range of services including supply, storage, processing and distribution of poultry, beef, lamb and seafood. Lim Traders is committed to delivering quality products with strict adherence to halal standards and operational excellence.

SOURCE Lim Traders Pte Ltd