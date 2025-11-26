By integrating Orderfaz's technology and seller ecosystem, Lincah advances its mission to build a more unified, scalable, and region-ready infrastructure that empowers social sellers and accelerates the region's creator-commerce economy.

BANDUNG, Indonesia, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincah, one of Indonesia's fastest-growing commerce infrastructure platforms, today announced the acquisition of Orderfaz, absorbing its platform, technology, and customer base as part of Lincah's strategy to strengthen the region's unified social and creator-commerce ecosystem. The move positions Lincah as a leading player in a sector projected to exceed $100 billion in Southeast Asia by 2028, driven by the rapid rise of creator-led commerce and the increasing reliance of MSMEs on social channels.

Lincah Acquires Orderfaz to Strengthen Southeast Asia’s Social Commerce Infrastructure

Lincah currently supports more than 23,000 merchants and 8.3 million buyers, processing over 500,000 transactions per month across major social and marketing platforms including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube and Google Ads. With Orderfaz now integrated, Lincah gains expanded capabilities that allow for greater platform reliability, stronger operational alignment and a more seamless seller experience across markets.

"Indonesia is emerging as the anchor market for social commerce in Southeast Asia," said Juan Lesmana, president of the group at Lincah. "By bringing Orderfaz's technology and seller ecosystem under Lincah, we are building a more streamlined, stable and scalable infrastructure that reduces complexity for sellers and enables them to grow across markets more efficiently."

Indonesia leads Southeast Asia in social commerce adoption, accounting for more than 52 percent of the region's GMV, with over 70 percent of local MSMEs relying on social platforms as their primary sales channel. This expanding market combined with a 17 to 25 percent annual growth rate creates strong momentum for infrastructure players like Lincah.

Lincah's ecosystem is further strengthened by Yudha Trisna and Muhamad Azis Rifai, respected community leaders who bring extensive experience in market behavior, seller communities and ecosystem development. Their involvement helps ensure that Lincah's product and strategy remain closely aligned with the evolving needs of Indonesian and Southeast Asian sellers.

The group's strategic direction is led by Juan Lesmana, who brings more than 10 years of experience in global e-commerce, technology and management consulting, including previous roles at TikTok (Bytedance) and Tokopedia. Juan joined Lincah in early 2025 as an angel investor and senior advisor, working closely with the leadership team before stepping into a broader executive role focused on strategic alignment, organizational expansion and the development of a unified, multi-market commerce infrastructure.

Mohamad Iqbal has been appointed group CEO, responsible for leading platform integration, strengthening operational cohesion and driving Lincah's expansion into new Southeast Asian markets.

As Lincah solidifies its foundation in Indonesia and prepares strategic entry into Malaysia, the company is increasing investment in platform capabilities, infrastructure resilience and long-term scalability. With Orderfaz now fully absorbed, Lincah is positioned to deliver greater value, broader regional reach and next-generation infrastructure for sellers, partners and investors across Southeast Asia.

Lincah is entering a new phase of regional growth, one that requires strategic investment and long-term capital alignment to support its multi-country roadmap and the rapidly rising demand for unified social commerce infrastructure across Southeast Asia.

About Lincah

Lincah is a Southeast Asia–focused commerce infrastructure platform providing integrated solutions across order management, customer engagement, payments and logistics. With an expanding regional presence and a strong operator-led leadership team, Lincah empowers sellers and creators to scale efficiently across multiple platforms and markets.

