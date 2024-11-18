BANGKOK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LINE SCALE UP was officially launched at the LINE Thailand Developer Conference 2024, an initiative from LINE Thailand designed to support high-potential startups in scaling their businesses through strategic collaboration with LINE.

LINE Thailand Launches LINE SCALE UP Program Empowering Startups to Reach New Heights

The LINE SCALE UP program aims to empower startups to unlock their full growth potential by offering tools and resources within the LINE ecosystem, with a comprehensive support valued at up to 4 million Thai Baht per team. The program focuses on four key areas designed to accelerate development and success, helping startups leverage LINE's extensive platform for growth, including:

LINE Platform: Credits to leverage user acquisition tools and solutions on the LINE platform, such as LINE Official Account, LINE Ads, and LINE Messaging API, with up to 5 million messages per month (valid for up to 1 year)

LINE Networks: Access to LINE's extensive customer and partner networks across Thailand, unlocking opportunities for rapid business growth through expanded client reach and potential new partnerships.

Consultation: Benefit from expert technical and business consultation provided by LINE specialists, enhancing operational efficiency and addressing specific business needs.

Benefit from expert technical and business consultation provided by LINE specialists, enhancing operational efficiency and addressing specific business needs. Partnership with LINE: Opportunities for strategic partnerships and collaborations with LINE Thailand, leading to new service developments. Selected startups may also have the opportunity to secure potential funding from LINE and its global affiliates.

LINE SCALE UP is now accepting applications from Thai and international startups at the Seed to Series A stages, provided that they have established products or services with a proven user base. Startups interested in scaling their businesses through this program can find more information and apply starting today at www.linescaleup.com and via LINE Official Account: @line_scale_up.

About LINE Thailand

Established in 2014, LINE Thailand manages local sales and marketing strategies as well as develops new businesses and services for Thai markets. With the company mission 'Closing the Distance', LINE Thailand offers complete digital life ecosystem with various services including LINE SHOPPING, LINE VOOM, LINE STICKERS, LINE MELODY, LINE TODAY, LINE OPENCHAT, LINE for Business and LINE Official Account, LINE MAN, LINE GAME, LINE WEBTOON, LINE BK and LINE Pay. As of 2022, the MAU in Thailand is 56 million.

