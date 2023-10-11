Lingnan scholars listed in World's Top 2% Scientists by Stanford University

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen Lingnan University scholars are included in the World's Top 2% Scientists published in 2023 by Stanford University in the US. This recognition acknowledges the research and academic strengths of Lingnan scholars, and the impact that each of them has made on both academia and society.

The Lingnan strength on the list has been boosted by new members of the University, who are Prof S. Joe Qin, President and Wai Kee Kau Chair Professor of Data Science; Prof Sam Kwong Tak-wu, Associate Vice-President (Strategic Research) and Chair Professor of Computational Intelligence; Prof Chen Xi, Dean and Chair Professor of the School of Interdisciplinary Studies; Prof Tang Xiaopeng, Assistant professor of Science Unit; and Prof Lucy Yu Baohua, Associate Professor of School of Graduate Studies.

Most of the Lingnan scholars in the Top 2% have been listed for more than a year, including a larger portion of the new ones and Prof Joshua Mok Ka-ho, Vice-President, Lam Man Tsan Chair Professor of Comparative Policy, and Dean of the School of Graduate Studies; Prof Siu Oi-ling, Lam Woo & Co Ltd Chair Professor of Applied Psychology and Head of the Department of Psychology; Prof Li Lianjiang, Professor and Head of the Department of Government and International Affairs; Prof Wong Man-leung, Professor of Department of Computing and Decision Sciences; Prof Pun Ngai, Chair Professor and Head of the Department of Cultural Studies; and Prof Xie Haoran, Associate Professor and Head of Department of Computing and Decision Sciences.

Also on the list are Prof David Phillips, Emeritus Professor of Department of Sociology and Social Policy, Prof Dean Tjosvold, Emeritus Professor of the Department of Management and the late Prof Michael Firth and Prof Ray Forrest.

Stanford's extensive database adopts a composite indicator based on standardised citation metrics, which include the number of citations, the h-index (measuring scientific research output) and co-authorship.

