Lingnan University rises 300 places in the 2026 ShanghaiRanking's Academic Ranking of World Universities Achieves biggest improvement and ranks 6th among Hong Kong SAR's eight UGC-funded universities

HONG KONG, Aug. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A spokesperson for Lingnan University welcomed the results of the 2026 ShanghaiRanking's Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU). Lingnan rose significantly from the 901st to 1,000th band globally last year to the 601st to 700th band this year, representing an advancement of 300 places and the biggest rise among Hong Kong SAR's eight UGC-funded universities. The university has also risen to joint 6th place within this group. The encouraging improvement is consistent with Lingnan's upward trend in other international university rankings in recent months, reflecting the phased results of the University's continued strategic transformation in recent years and recognition from the international academic community.

Lingnan University rises 300 places in the 2026 ShanghaiRanking's Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), from the 901st to 1,000th band globally last year to the 601st to 700th band this year, representing an improvement of 300 places and the biggest rise among Hong Kong SAR’s eight UGC-funded universities. The university has also risen to joint 6th place within this group.

Lingnan's rise in the ARWU is driven by improvements across a range of indicators, including the number of Highly Cited Researchers, papers published in Nature and Science, papers indexed in major citation databases, and per-capita academic performance. A key factor behind this progress is the University's growing number of Highly Cited Researchers, a metric that accounts for 20 per cent of the ranking and reflects Lingnan's strategy of building a critical mass of high-impact researchers. Lingnan has also launched the Lingnan-60 Global Talent Recruitment scheme, which aims to bring in over 60 outstanding scholars from around the globe, strengthening the University's research capacity across disciplines.

In recent years, Lingnan University has been committed to developing into a leading research-oriented liberal arts university comprehensive in arts and sciences in the digital era, while contributing to the development of Hong Kong SAR as an international education hub. In response to the transformation of higher education brought about by the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies, the University has actively pursued its strategic transformation through "Liberal Arts + Technology" and "AI+", recruited talent from around the world, promoted campus internationalisation, and strengthened industry-academia-research collaboration, gradually establishing a distinctive and competitive development positioning.

Recently, Lingnan participated in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings for the first time, ranking 84th in Asia and placing among the top 100 universities in Asia. In the newly released QS World University Rankings 2027, Lingnan rose by more than 120 places from last year to 581st globally, marking its biggest rise in recent years.

In addition, in the latest THE Sustainability Impact Ratings 2026, Lingnan University rose from the 101st to 200th band globally last year to 63rd this year, entering the global top 100 for the first time. In the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4: Quality Education category, Lingnan retained its position as the world's number one. The University also ranked first in Hong Kong for six SDGs and placed seven SDGs among the global top 100.

Looking ahead, Lingnan will continue to recruit top talent from around the world, promote campus internationalisation, and strengthen interdisciplinary industry-academia-research collaboration. The University will draw on the strengths of a liberal arts education in developing students' critical thinking, interdisciplinary thinking and ability to address complex social issues, while combining the humanities with cutting-edge technologies in science, technology and artificial intelligence to equip students to respond to new challenges in the digital era and develop innovative solutions.

SOURCE Lingnan University