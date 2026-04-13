Lingnan University expands Business Case Competition to Greater Bay Area with record participation
News provided byLingnan University
13 Apr, 2026, 16:08 CST
HONG KONG, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To enhance the business acumen and practical experience of students from Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area (GBA) tertiary institutions, the Hong Kong Institute of Business Studies (HKIBS) at Lingnan University organised the third Business Case Competition (LUBCC) 2026. The Final Presentation Day and Award Presentation Ceremony were successfully held yesterday (12 April). This year's competition expanded for the first time to include five GBA universities: Shenzhen University, Jinan University, Foshan University, Guangdong University of Finance and Economics, and Guangdong University of Technology. The first-prize teams were Lingnan University and Foshan University.
A total of 445 students from 98 teams registered for this year's competition. This represents a significant 22.5 per cent increase in the number of participants compared with the previous year. The competition featured real-world business cases provided by various government departments and corporations, including the Hong Kong Police Force and MTR Corporation Limited, for participants to analyse collectively and devise optimal business strategies.
Prof Shi Shanshan, Associate Dean (TP Studies) of the Faculty of Business at Lingnan University, delivered a welcome address, noting that the inclusion of several GBA universities this year helped foster academic and cultural exchanges across institutions. She said "The number of participants this year reached a record high, reflecting the growing student demand for practical platforms that simulate the workplace. Participants are required to tackle real-world problems faced by different enterprises, gaining insights into diverse cultural and business contexts. They flexibly apply the theoretical knowledge learned in the classroom to solve business challenges with innovative solutions. Through cross-institutional competitions like this, the Faculty of Business aims to strengthen students' cross-border market mindset, enhance their analytical and problem-solving skills, and nurture future leaders capable of addressing global business challenges."
The business cases for this year's competition were provided by government departments and corporations, spanning areas such as public services, transportation, property management, and healthcare. These included the Hong Kong Police Force, Integrated Property Management Platform of China Resources Longdation Company Limited, MTR Corporation Limited, and New Town Medical Group (listed in no particular order). A total of 20 teams from the Undergraduate Division, Taught Postgraduate Division, and GBA universities advanced to the final round. Each team was required to conduct an in-depth analysis of the real-life business challenge provided by the supporting organisations and their strategic recommendations tailored to address the issues identified. Outstanding proposals may be considered as reference strategies by the respective organisations. The final judging panel, comprising industry experts and academics, engaged with the teams through insightful questions and feedback.
The Hong Kong Police Force invited students to propose a targeted, multi-channel mission-based marketing and education campaign to solve low public awareness and sustained engagement across demographics for the HKPF Super App. Integrated Property Management Platform of China Resources Longdation Company Limited requested students to formulate new strategies to solve client confusion by clearly unifying the CRLIPM Platform's brand and relationship structure across its three companies, and to enhance public engagement through its WeChat official account while making CRLIPM content trend on social media. The case topic for MTR Corporation Limited was developing a strategy and implementation plan to reduce fare evasion on MTR Light Rail. New Town Medical Group required students to provide a marketing and outreach strategy to raise public awareness of the CDCC scheme, attract eligible participants to pair with NTMG doctors, and retain enrolled participants for follow-up doctor, nurse clinic, and optometrist services—while promoting the role of nurse clinics in the co-care model. These real-world cases spanned diverse fields such as public services, property management, transportation, and healthcare, testing the students' cross-industry business analysis capabilities and innovative thinking.
The event concluded with the much-anticipated Award Presentation Ceremony. Prizes were awarded to the top-performing teams in various categories, recognizing their exceptional analyses and innovative strategies.
For the full list of awardees, please refer to the table below:
|
Award
|
Team Name
|
Students Name
|
Case
|
First Prize-1
|
B-LU-1
|
Huang Guanzhe
Yu Yunwen
Zhong Zhiheng
Lyu Yichen
|
MTR Corporation Limited
|
First Prize-2
|
C-GBA-1
|
Liu Danyi
Shu Zhitong
Jiang Yonglin
Li Zhiyan
|
The Hong Kong Police Force
|
Second Prize-1
|
A-LU-4
|
Wang Xiaowen
W Chenying
Chen Yue
Huang Zixuan
Xue Lidan
|
China Resources Longdation Company Limited
|
Second Prize-2
|
A-LU-9
|
Jiang Di
Wang Gan
AYIZIBA Awuti
Liu Jie
Zhang Xiaoxuan
|
China Resources Longdation Company Limited
|
Second Prize-3
|
C-LU-5
|
Li Kun
Zhang Xiaoyu
Gao Jiaying
Chen Tongfei
Wu Jieyu
|
Hong Kong Police Force
|
Second Prize-4
|
A-LU-8
|
Su Siqi
Yang Jingyao
Xu Lu
Cui Zhuo Xin
|
China Resources Longdation Company Limited
|
Third Prize-1
|
C-GBA-7
|
Zhou Renhong
Feng Yuhan
Xiao Kailin
Wang Zhe
Yuan Yujie
|
The Hong Kong Police Force
|
Third Prize-2
|
D-GBA-8
|
Zhang Zhuoer
Xu Xinyi
Jiang Ao
Liao Zihan
Jiang Xinyue
|
New Town Medical Group
|
Third Prize-3
|
D-LU-4
|
Fan Ke Er
Ji Yi
Xu Yi Fan
He Yu Jie
|
New Town Medical Group
|
Third Prize-4
|
B-GBA-8
|
Li Yiping
Wu Liuchenchen
Stefanie Marie Yin Zhuo
Wang Yuefei
Qiu Jiayi
|
MTR Corporation Limited
|
Third Prize-5
|
C-GBA-3
|
Liang Qian
Liu Huiwen
Liu Qian
Tan Renqi
Cai Anlin
|
The Hong Kong Police Force
|
Third Prize-6
|
A-LU-2
|
Zhao Jingyan
Liu Xinyi
Yang Siya
Zhou Xingyu
Lu Yuhan
|
China Resources Longdation Company Limited
|
Best Presenter Award-1
|
A-LU-2
|
Lu Yuhan
|
China Resources Longdation Company Limited
|
Best Presenter Award-2
|
B-LU-1
|
Huang Guanzhe
|
MTR Corporation Limited
|
Most Popular Video Award (First Prize)
|
B-LU-8
|
Zhou Yifan
Yang Yuhan
Sun Yan
Wu Fangdi
He Yuchen
|
MTR Corporation Limited
|
Most Popular Video Award (Second Prize)-1
|
B-GBA-8
|
Li Yiping
Wu Liuchenchen
Stefanie Marie Yin Zhuo
Wang Yuefei
Qiu Jiayi
|
MTR Corporation Limited
|
Most Popular Video Award (Second Prize)-2
|
C-LU-2
|
Zhang Jianing
Li Shujie
Wang Ziheng
Wei Yi
Li Yuyi
|
The Hong Kong Police Force
|
Most Popular Video Award (Third Prize)-1
|
B-LU-1
|
Huang Guanzhe
Yu Yunwen
Zhong Zhiheng
Lyu Yichen
|
MTR Corporation Limited
|
Most Popular Video Award (Third Prize)-2
|
D-LU-3
|
Huang Chen Xi
Guo Ming Qi
Wang Jing Rui
Yu Zhen Yu
|
New Town Medical Group
|
Most Popular Video Award (Third Prize)-3
|
A-LU-2
|
Zhao Jingyan
Liu Xinyi
Yang Siya
Zhou Xingyu
Lu Yuhan
|
China Resources Longdation Company Limited
|
Merit Award-1
|
C-LU-2
|
Zhang Jianing
Li Shujie
Wang Ziheng
Wei Yi
Li Yuyi
|
The Hong Kong Police Force
|
Merit Award-2
|
B-GBA-2
|
Yang Ziyang
Li Xinyao
Ma Yuan
Lin Jiayu
|
MTR Corporation Limited
|
Merit Award-3
|
A-LU-7
|
Chen Jiawang
Luo Yaxi
Lin Qiuyi
Yu Jiangnan
Li Zihao
|
China Resources Longdation Company Limited
|
Merit Award-4
|
D-LU-9
|
Chen Junyi
Zhou Yixuan
Liang Lexi
KANEDA Rippei
He Ziyue
|
New Town Medical Group
|
Merit Award-5
|
B-LU-8
|
Zhou Yifan
Yang Yuhan
Sun Yan
Wu Fangdi
He Yuchen
|
MTR Corporation Limited
|
Merit Award-6
|
D-GBA-2
|
Hu Zhihao
Qiu Liqing
Wang Zhisheng
Huang Jiaming
Hong Kunpeng
|
New Town Medical Group
|
Merit Award-7
|
B-GBA-1
|
Lin Jiamei
Ye Rui
Deng Huinan
Dang Hanmei
|
MTR Corporation Limited
|
Merit Award-8
|
D-LU-3
|
Huang Chen Xi
Guo Ming Qi
Wang Jing Rui
Yu Zhen Yu
|
New Town Medical Group
SOURCE Lingnan University
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