Lingnan University expands Business Case Competition to Greater Bay Area with record participation

HONG KONG, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To enhance the business acumen and practical experience of students from Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area (GBA) tertiary institutions, the Hong Kong Institute of Business Studies (HKIBS) at Lingnan University organised the third Business Case Competition (LUBCC) 2026. The Final Presentation Day and Award Presentation Ceremony were successfully held yesterday (12 April). This year's competition expanded for the first time to include five GBA universities: Shenzhen University, Jinan University, Foshan University, Guangdong University of Finance and Economics, and Guangdong University of Technology. The first-prize teams were Lingnan University and Foshan University.

The Hong Kong Institute of Business Studies at Lingnan University organises the third Business Case Competition (LUBCC) 2026.

A total of 445 students from 98 teams registered for this year's competition. This represents a significant 22.5 per cent increase in the number of participants compared with the previous year. The competition featured real-world business cases provided by various government departments and corporations, including the Hong Kong Police Force and MTR Corporation Limited, for participants to analyse collectively and devise optimal business strategies.

Prof Shi Shanshan, Associate Dean (TP Studies) of the Faculty of Business at Lingnan University, delivered a welcome address, noting that the inclusion of several GBA universities this year helped foster academic and cultural exchanges across institutions. She said "The number of participants this year reached a record high, reflecting the growing student demand for practical platforms that simulate the workplace. Participants are required to tackle real-world problems faced by different enterprises, gaining insights into diverse cultural and business contexts. They flexibly apply the theoretical knowledge learned in the classroom to solve business challenges with innovative solutions. Through cross-institutional competitions like this, the Faculty of Business aims to strengthen students' cross-border market mindset, enhance their analytical and problem-solving skills, and nurture future leaders capable of addressing global business challenges."

The business cases for this year's competition were provided by government departments and corporations, spanning areas such as public services, transportation, property management, and healthcare. These included the Hong Kong Police Force, Integrated Property Management Platform of China Resources Longdation Company Limited, MTR Corporation Limited, and New Town Medical Group (listed in no particular order). A total of 20 teams from the Undergraduate Division, Taught Postgraduate Division, and GBA universities advanced to the final round. Each team was required to conduct an in-depth analysis of the real-life business challenge provided by the supporting organisations and their strategic recommendations tailored to address the issues identified. Outstanding proposals may be considered as reference strategies by the respective organisations. The final judging panel, comprising industry experts and academics, engaged with the teams through insightful questions and feedback.

The Hong Kong Police Force invited students to propose a targeted, multi-channel mission-based marketing and education campaign to solve low public awareness and sustained engagement across demographics for the HKPF Super App. Integrated Property Management Platform of China Resources Longdation Company Limited requested students to formulate new strategies to solve client confusion by clearly unifying the CRLIPM Platform's brand and relationship structure across its three companies, and to enhance public engagement through its WeChat official account while making CRLIPM content trend on social media. The case topic for MTR Corporation Limited was developing a strategy and implementation plan to reduce fare evasion on MTR Light Rail. New Town Medical Group required students to provide a marketing and outreach strategy to raise public awareness of the CDCC scheme, attract eligible participants to pair with NTMG doctors, and retain enrolled participants for follow-up doctor, nurse clinic, and optometrist services—while promoting the role of nurse clinics in the co-care model. These real-world cases spanned diverse fields such as public services, property management, transportation, and healthcare, testing the students' cross-industry business analysis capabilities and innovative thinking.

The event concluded with the much-anticipated Award Presentation Ceremony. Prizes were awarded to the top-performing teams in various categories, recognizing their exceptional analyses and innovative strategies.

For the full list of awardees, please refer to the table below:

Award Team Name Students Name Case First Prize-1 B-LU-1 Huang Guanzhe Yu Yunwen Zhong Zhiheng Lyu Yichen MTR Corporation Limited First Prize-2 C-GBA-1 Liu Danyi Shu Zhitong Jiang Yonglin Li Zhiyan The Hong Kong Police Force Second Prize-1 A-LU-4 Wang Xiaowen W Chenying Chen Yue Huang Zixuan Xue Lidan China Resources Longdation Company Limited Second Prize-2 A-LU-9 Jiang Di Wang Gan AYIZIBA Awuti Liu Jie Zhang Xiaoxuan China Resources Longdation Company Limited Second Prize-3 C-LU-5 Li Kun Zhang Xiaoyu Gao Jiaying Chen Tongfei Wu Jieyu Hong Kong Police Force Second Prize-4 A-LU-8 Su Siqi Yang Jingyao Xu Lu Cui Zhuo Xin China Resources Longdation Company Limited Third Prize-1 C-GBA-7 Zhou Renhong Feng Yuhan Xiao Kailin Wang Zhe Yuan Yujie The Hong Kong Police Force Third Prize-2 D-GBA-8 Zhang Zhuoer Xu Xinyi Jiang Ao Liao Zihan Jiang Xinyue New Town Medical Group Third Prize-3 D-LU-4 Fan Ke Er Ji Yi Xu Yi Fan He Yu Jie New Town Medical Group Third Prize-4 B-GBA-8 Li Yiping Wu Liuchenchen Stefanie Marie Yin Zhuo Wang Yuefei Qiu Jiayi MTR Corporation Limited Third Prize-5 C-GBA-3 Liang Qian Liu Huiwen Liu Qian Tan Renqi Cai Anlin The Hong Kong Police Force Third Prize-6 A-LU-2 Zhao Jingyan Liu Xinyi Yang Siya Zhou Xingyu Lu Yuhan China Resources Longdation Company Limited Best Presenter Award-1 A-LU-2 Lu Yuhan China Resources Longdation Company Limited Best Presenter Award-2 B-LU-1 Huang Guanzhe MTR Corporation Limited Most Popular Video Award (First Prize) B-LU-8 Zhou Yifan Yang Yuhan Sun Yan Wu Fangdi He Yuchen MTR Corporation Limited Most Popular Video Award (Second Prize)-1 B-GBA-8 Li Yiping Wu Liuchenchen Stefanie Marie Yin Zhuo Wang Yuefei Qiu Jiayi MTR Corporation Limited Most Popular Video Award (Second Prize)-2 C-LU-2 Zhang Jianing Li Shujie Wang Ziheng Wei Yi Li Yuyi The Hong Kong Police Force Most Popular Video Award (Third Prize)-1 B-LU-1 Huang Guanzhe Yu Yunwen Zhong Zhiheng Lyu Yichen MTR Corporation Limited Most Popular Video Award (Third Prize)-2 D-LU-3 Huang Chen Xi Guo Ming Qi Wang Jing Rui Yu Zhen Yu New Town Medical Group Most Popular Video Award (Third Prize)-3 A-LU-2 Zhao Jingyan Liu Xinyi Yang Siya Zhou Xingyu Lu Yuhan China Resources Longdation Company Limited Merit Award-1 C-LU-2 Zhang Jianing Li Shujie Wang Ziheng Wei Yi Li Yuyi The Hong Kong Police Force Merit Award-2 B-GBA-2 Yang Ziyang Li Xinyao Ma Yuan Lin Jiayu MTR Corporation Limited Merit Award-3 A-LU-7 Chen Jiawang Luo Yaxi Lin Qiuyi Yu Jiangnan Li Zihao China Resources Longdation Company Limited Merit Award-4 D-LU-9 Chen Junyi Zhou Yixuan Liang Lexi KANEDA Rippei He Ziyue New Town Medical Group Merit Award-5 B-LU-8 Zhou Yifan Yang Yuhan Sun Yan Wu Fangdi He Yuchen MTR Corporation Limited Merit Award-6 D-GBA-2 Hu Zhihao Qiu Liqing Wang Zhisheng Huang Jiaming Hong Kunpeng New Town Medical Group Merit Award-7 B-GBA-1 Lin Jiamei Ye Rui Deng Huinan Dang Hanmei MTR Corporation Limited Merit Award-8 D-LU-3 Huang Chen Xi Guo Ming Qi Wang Jing Rui Yu Zhen Yu New Town Medical Group

SOURCE Lingnan University