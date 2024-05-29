Lingnan University signs agreements with Rizhao City and Shandong Hi-Speed Group there to foster closer partnerships in green, low-carbon, and AI development

HONG KONG, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingnan University signed multiple significant strategic cooperation framework agreements yesterday (28 May) with Rizhao City, Shandong Province, Shandong Hi-Speed Group Co, Ltd. (Shandong Hi-Speed Group), Shandong Huge Dental Material Co., Ltd., and Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited (ASTRI). These collaborations aim to leverage each party's unique strengths in talent, research, and industry. Lingnan will conduct research projects with partner institutions, promote collaborative innovation, develop new quality productive forces, establish new research and development (R&D) institutions, accelerate the commercialisation of technological achievements, and cultivate a new generation of exceptional talent.

Lingnan University signs strategic cooperation framework agreement with the Shandong Hi-Speed Group and Rizhao Municipal People's Government. (From left: Mr Wang Qifeng, Chairman of Shandong Hi-speed Group; Mr Li Zaiwu, Rizhao Municipal Party Secretary and Chairman of the Municipal; and President Qin.)

Prof S. Joe Qin, President and Wai Kee Kau Chair Professor of Data Science of Lingnan University, was invited to attend the "Shandong-Hong Kong Opening-up and Cooperation, Technology Innovation for a Shared Future" 2024 Shandong-Hong Kong Technology Innovation Cooperation Conference, and delivered a speech where he said, "Lingnan University and Shandong Province share common development goals in sustainable development, green and low-carbon, and AI. The implementation of these pragmatic cooperation measures will strongly promote the exchange and deep integration of innovation elements between Shandong and Hong Kong, further accelerating the growth of new technologies and industries, and injecting vitality into new quality productivity. We look forward to having this agreement as a new starting point to advance Shandong-Hong Kong cooperation in broader fields, at higher levels, and to greater depths, making new and greater contributions to the economic and social development of both regions."

In the presence of witnesses Mr Lin Wu, Secretary of CPC Shandong Province Committee, and Prof Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, Prof Qin, Dr Daniel Shi, Vice President of Advanced Electronic Components and Systems of ASTRI, Mr Wang Qifeng, Chairman of Shandong Hi-Speed Group, and Li Zaiwu, Municipal Party Secretary of Rizhao each signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The signature of these strategic cooperation framework agreements marks an important milestone in Lingnan's integration into national development, including the establishment of the Lingnan University-Shandong Research Institute, creating a demonstration area for new quality productive forces driven by zero-carbon/ negative-carbon and smart technologies. Collaborations will be carried out in key projects such as green and low-carbon, AI, new materials, and biomedicine. Efforts will be made to implement technologies such as distributed CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage), and to promote the commercialisation of Lingnan's achievements in carbon capture materials, stimulating the development of outstanding enterprises, as well as creating a new green and low-carbon brand for Shandong.

In the afternoon, a delegation from Rizhao City visited Lingnan University for a discussion and exchange session, and representatives from Lingnan and the Shandong Huge Dental Material Co., Ltd. held a signing ceremony for their collaboration on the development of new dental materials based on AI technology.

A major economic and carbon-emitting province in China, Shandong is steadily reaching its carbon emissions peak, and will soon become carbon neutral. It actively implements the important discourse of Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the People's Republic of China (PRC), and Chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission, concerning the development of new quality productive forces. Shandong is vigorously promoting the conversion of old and new growth drivers, strongly cultivating and developing strategic emerging and future industries, and accelerating the formation of new quality productive forces, leading the nation in important developments. Recently, President Xi visited Rizhao to learn about local efforts in promoting the intelligent and green construction of ports and expanding the market. Lingnan hopes that these strategic cooperation framework agreements with the Shandong Provincial Government and enterprises will bring new opportunities for collaborative innovation and the integration of government, industry, academia, research, and applications.

SOURCE Lingnan University