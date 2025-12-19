LingoAce Recognized as a 2025 Forbes China Influential Brand in Education

Pioneering Tech-driven, Personalized Learning for over 580,000 Learners Worldwide

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LingoAce, a leading global EdTech company, has been recognized as a 2025 Forbes China Influential Brand in Education at the inaugural 2025 Forbes China Educational Industry Summit, in recognition of its outstanding educational outcomes, relentless innovation, and worldwide impact. Hugh Yao, Founder and CEO of LingoAce, was invited to the Summit, joining hundreds of education leaders, researchers, and practitioners to explore emerging trends, innovative practices, and the evolving future of education.

Hugh Yao, Founder and CEO of LingoAce, accepts the “2025 Forbes China Influential Brand in Education” award at the 2025 Forbes China Educational Industry Summit.

Founded in 2017, LingoAce began as an online Chinese language learning platform and has progressively expanded its offerings to include English and mathematics, evolving into a multi-subject, multi-language learning platform for learners aged 3–15 worldwide.

Powered by AI-driven technology, including intelligent diagnostics, adaptive learning pathways, and teacher-support tools, LingoAce provides efficient, personalized learning at scale. To date, the company has served 580,000+ learners across 180+ countries and regions, delivering 22 million engaging and personalized lessons, supported by a global teaching network of 7,000+ qualified educators.

Building on its strong foundation in online education, LingoAce has drawn from extensive user feedback and behavioral insights to address families' growing demand for immersive interactions and localized support. This has led the company to pioneer a hybrid learning model that seamlessly blends online and offline experiences. LingoAce now operates five Ace Academy by LingoAce centers in Singapore, the United States, and Australia, empowering local learners to deepen their engagement, foster collaborations, and accelerate personalized progress in an immersive environment.

"This recognition affirms our team's long-standing commitment to putting learners first and reinforces the importance of building for the long term," said Hugh Yao, Founder and CEO of LingoAce. "Forbes' emphasis on educational excellence, technological innovation, and societal impact aligns perfectly with our core values. As we accelerate our global expansion with localized operations, our core business has achieved sustained profitability, and we have reached positive operating cash flow in 2024. This demonstrates the resilience of our business model and gives us greater confidence to invest in smarter, more personalized education worldwide."

He added: "The future of education lies in the deep integration of technology, exceptional teachers, and dynamic learning environments. By thoughtfully combining these elements, we aim to help every child cultivate global awareness, cross-cultural communication skills, leadership qualities, and the core competencies needed to thrive as global citizens."

This recognition reflects a broader industry shift toward valuing long-term, outcome-driven education, where scale is matched by consistent learning impact, and innovation is grounded in real-world results.

By sustaining high-quality educational delivery across diverse markets while maintaining financial and operational discipline, LingoAce has demonstrated a model where educational effectiveness, technological innovation, and global execution reinforce one another. Looking ahead, the company will continue to apply AI and data-driven insights to expand access to personalized learning and support learners in developing the skills and perspectives needed to thrive as future global citizens.

About LingoAce

LingoAce is a global education technology company on a mission to make learning for kids more engaging, effective, and accessible through technology. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Singapore and has global operations throughout the United States, Southeast Asia, Europe, and China. Backed by the world's top investors, including Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India & Southeast Asia), Owl Ventures, Tiger Global, and Shunwei Capital, LingoAce has a roster of more than 5,000 professionally certified teachers and has taught more than 22 million classes to PreK-12 learners in more than 180 countries. In 2023, LingoAce was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list and the GSV EdTech 150 list of the world's most transformative EdTech companies for the second year in a row. In 2025, LingoAce won the EdTechX Asia Pacific Award, and was also recognized on the 2026 GSV 150 list for the third time. Learn more about LingoAce: https://www.lingoace.com/.

SOURCE LingoAce