Linker Vision Leverages the power of AWS, Joining Forces with Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs, Kaohsiung City Government, and Major Mobile Telecom Players to Launch Innovative 5G+AI Technology and VisionAI Platform at MWC 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, Linker Vision emerges as a frontrunner in AI innovation. Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and in partnership with the Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs, Kaohsiung City Government, and major mobile telecom equipment providers, the company showcased innovative solutions for 5G and AI technology. Linker Vision Continuous Learning AI Platform demonstrated strong adaptability and versatility, not only integrating advanced AI into 5G network products for mobile operators but also facilitating the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) services through cutting-edge mobile network infrastructure. At MWC, they presented their Data-Centric Continuous Learning AI Platform and 5G AI of Thing (AIoT) edge computing solution as a turnkey solution to the world, setting a precedent for the convergence of 5G+AI technology.

Linker's VisionAI Platform, through its self-developed data engine, is designed to enable deep learning algorithms to easily adapt to various scenarios, addressing the challenges of AI landing. This advancement significantly enhances the penetration of AI services in the mobile market, enabling global mobile operators to swiftly deploy and scale AI services, thereby amplifying service revenue and the economic benefits of 5G infrastructure.

Lin Ching-Chin, Director of Platform Economy Division of the Administration for Digital Industries (ADI), Ministry of Digital Affairs, stated, "Linker Vision applied for the Ministry of Economic Affairs' AI Navigator Program in 2020 and was granted a two-year subsidy, laying a solid foundation for AI research and development. After the establishment of the ADI, we took over the guidance and assistance for Linker, to continuously developing and optimizing the platform. Additionally, we utilized 5G infrastructure, allowing major telecommunications companies to expand their customer base in various application fields through Linker's platform, accumulating strength to enter overseas market."

Kaohsiung City Deputy Mayor, Lo Ta-Sheng, stated that the city government, in collaboration with the central government, is promoting the "Asia New Bay Area Smart Technology Innovation Park" project. Currently, it has attracted over 150 domestic and international enterprises, including IBM, Foxconn, SAP, etc., to set up operations in Kaohsiung, generating an investment of NT$19 billion and a production value of over NT$43.5 billion. He further stated that Linker Vision established its "Research and AI Data Center" in Asia New Bay Area two years ago (in 2022), which has laid an early foundation. The company is now conducting VisionAI Platform technology verification in the Kaohsiung area, achieving significant results in mobile vehicle services. Looking forward, through Linker Vision's innovative AI solutions, the company can explore overseas business opportunities by leveraging international exhibitions, and expanding from Kaohsiung to international markets.

Paul Shieh, Founder and Chairman of Linker Vision, also expressed at the MWC conference, "It is a great honor to have in-depth cooperation with mobile operators and vigorously promote AI services. We firmly believe that the technology we have developed can assist mobile operators to quickly introduce innovative AI services and increase their mobile business revenue."

Linker Vision, combining the support, resources and technology provided by the Taiwanese government and AWS, rapidly delivers AI service solutions for mobile operators. This once again highlights Taiwan's leadership in 5G+AI technology and demonstrates its formidable strength in developing AI opportunities.

For more information, please visit www.linkervision.com

