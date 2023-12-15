LinkieBuy, a Subsidiary of Xingyun Group, was Invited to Participate in Trade Talks Organized by the Thai Government Aiming to Help Thai Products Enter the Chinese Market

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the general adviser to the Prime Minister of Thailand and the Minister of Foreign Trade of Thailand, Narumon Pinyosinwat, held talks with a Chinese business delegation in Bangkok to discuss how to help Thai products better enter the Chinese market. At the invitation of the Thai government, Anit Osathanugrah, head of a well-known Thai consortium, head of Thaitrade, Kevin Chen's team of the Chinese state-owned enterprise delegation, Gary Yu Qing, partner of Xingyun Group/CEO of LinkieBuy, and representatives of WeChat Pay, etc. Attended the conference.

The conference focused on the theme of "From Zero to Hero", discussing ways to help Thai companies build a marketing and sales system for their products from scratch and increase their sales in the Chinese market through large-scale online e-commerce platforms in China.

Thai representatives expressed their wish to create a project/course to provide business training for Thai companies that want to enter the Chinese market, help them better understand the trends of the Chinese market, and design products better suiting the Chinese market, and provide them with legal knowledge so as to ensure efficient export of their products.

The Chinese side will make use of major Chinese online platforms such as WeChat and mini programs to discuss curriculum development with Thailand, including cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand to further develop the online market through Thaitrade.

Thai representatives attached great importance to the talks and highly praised Chinese enterprises, and the Chinese delegation expressed its full confidence in the cooperation. Gary Yu Qing, CEO of LinkieBuy, presented a tea set symbolizing the Chinese culture to the general adviser of the Prime Minister of Thailand, Ms. Narumon Pinyosinwat, enhancing the friendship between China and Thailand during the trade talks.

Previously, LinkieBuy, one of the representatives of Chinese enterprises, had already signed a strategic cooperation agreement with BIGC, a Thai company. LinkieBuy has rich experience in helping Thai companies enter the Chinese market, and has already helped BiGC operate in the Chinese market and has accumulated hundreds of thousands of mini program users. After this meeting and negotiation, LinkieBuy will work with the state-owned enterprise delegation to create a powerful B2B2C lineup covering the entire industrial chain and opening up a wider channel for Thai products to enter the Chinese market.

LinkieBuy is subsidiary of Xingyun Group, a Top 500 Enterprise in China. It is China's leading digital operation solution service provider integrating online and offline scenarios. It provides full-link digital solutions from online SaaS mall construction, payment and system API connection, e-commerce agency operation, brand communication, marketing, customer acquisition, CRM customer management, private domain operation and purchase, to offline warehousing, logistics supply chain, flow to stores, and store member management. It helps brands and retailers comprehensively upgrade and improve their operation efficiency and volume of trade.

At the end of the conference, Ms. Narumon said, "We hope this cooperation with large Chinese companies can benefit Thai entrepreneurs, help increase the volume of exports of Thai products, and boost the Thai economy."

