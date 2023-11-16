LinkieBuy, Subsidiary of Xingyun Group, Announced that It has Joined the "Thousand Domains Program" of Tencent Smart Retail, Initiating Its Global Digital Operation

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2023 Recently, LinkieBuy, subsidiary of Xingyun Group, announced that it has joined the "Thousand Domains Program" of Tencent Smart Retail and officially integrated into Tencent's smart ecosystem of retail service providers. LinkieBuy will make use of Tencent's smart retail digital strategy, digital applications, digital infrastructure, and the four-force growth model capabilities based on organizational force, operational force, commodity force and product force, etc., integrate its own digital tools and digital solutions to further deepen the digital transformation of retail.

"LinkieBuy will remain consumer-centered and help brands and retailers establish global digital operations with the integration of online and offline scenarios, the integration of public and private domains, and the integration of products and services," said Austin Qi Guoliang, Vice President of Xingyun Group and President of LinkieBuy. As we gradually move from private domain operations to omni-channel operation, the value of an enterprise's digital capabilities is gaining a growing importance. LinkieBuy has completed its business layout ahead of schedule.

Tencent Smart Retail has kept innovating and upgrading since its establishment 5 years ago. The "Thousand Domains Program" is the "Growth and Cooperation Program for Partners in the Ecosystem of Retail Service Providers" launched by Tencent Smart Retail. The program focuses on the retail industry and the private domain ecosystem, targets ISV and private domain agency service provider partners, provides a full range of empowerment support, comprehensive professional evaluation, and selects the best service provider partners in the retail industry to help retailers achieve business growth and ultimately achieve prosperity in the ecosystem of the private domain.

LinkieBuy is already an important partner of Tencent for WeChat Mini Program and WeChat Pay. It has also cooperated for many years in the field of WeChat's private domain business, serving many overseas retail customers through Corporate WeChat. Now LinkieBuy has officially joined the "Thousand Domains Program" of Tencent Smart Retail, which will further enhance cooperation between both parties in digital retail.

LinkieBuy is a leading digital operation solution service provider integrating online and offline scenarios. It provides full-link digital solutions from online SaaS shopping mall construction, payment and system API connection, e-commerce agency operation, brand communication, marketing customer acquisition, CRM customer management, private domain operation to boost repurchase, to offline warehousing, logistics supply chain, traffic attraction to stores, and store member management, to help brands and retailers comprehensively upgrade their operational efficiency and order transaction volume.

Over the past few years, LinkieBuy has provided a complete set of digital tools and digital operation solutions for well-known retail companies such as Thailand's BIGC, Japan's

Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Store, and Seibu Department Store, and has accumulated extensive experience in digital operations. In the future, LinkieBuy will join hands with Tencent Smart Retail to further explore retail digitization and global digital management and provide more customized digital operation solutions for brands and retailers from around the globe.

CONTACT: Jason Liu, +8619357593669, [email protected]

SOURCE LinkieBuy of the Xingyun Group