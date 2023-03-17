Cook creatively to revolutionise mindful dining culture and foster green living

Link partners with Mister Softee to create unique and exclusive Mister Softee Ice Cream-themed check-in hot spots

Link designates various fresh markets for Mister Softee ice cream flash giveaway activities, providing shoppers with the chance to sample a range of refreshing, delightful treats for free

Vegetarian guru Elvis Chan will craft unique, innovative sauces using simple ingredients to encourage everyone to eat better and healthier

HONG KONG, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Link's fresh markets have long provided customers with high-quality, fresh ingredients and daily household items. Since launching its asset enhancement programme, Link has steadily upgraded its fresh market facilities and amenities to prioritise customer well-being. By creating enhanced shopping environments aimed at safeguarding health and safety, Link continues its effort towards creating better communities.

Link’s Fresh Markets to Launch the “Eat Fresh, Live Loud” Campaign with Mister Softee

To create a future of community growth, Link and Mister Softee, Hong Kong's favourite ice cream brand, are joining forces in the "Eat Fresh, Live Loud" campaign – the first such campaign of its kind. From 17 March until 30 April, designated Link fresh markets will feature a Mister Softee ice cream-themed décor. In addition, exclusive merchandise designed by Mister Softee is available by redeeming e-stamps received via e-spending at participating fresh markets. To add an extra dose of fun, the much-loved Mister Softee ice cream truck will make its way to shoppers at selected markets for flash giveaways of delicious free samples of unique ice cream flavours.

In line with Link's commitment towards promoting low-carbon living and a sustainable green lifestyle, vegetarian guru Elvis Chan will craft unique, innovative sauces using simple ingredients, in support of a zero-waste diet. Shoppers can also trade in clean Mister Softee ice cream cup or water bottles at selected fresh markets for eco-friendly basil seed paper to plant at home, helping our environment.

Redeem e-stamps for exclusive merchandise

Hong Kongers have always been fond of the iconic Mister Softee ice cream truck – its recognisable white and blue body, topped by a distinctive red roof, is a sight to behold. During the event period, Link Up members are entitled to receive one e-stamp for every $20 spent at designated fresh markets. These e-stamps can be redeemed in different quantities for a portable yet practical Mister Softee foldable basket or a special-edition Mister Softee trolley that is capable of storing every kind of fresh produce. Show off your fashionable side with these chic and practical items – it's time for a style upgrade!

Mister Softee gourmet ice cream exhibition truck rolls into town

Link is getting ready for the summer season by rolling up its sleeves to decorate eight designated fresh markets with Mister Softee ice cream-themed décor. To add an extra dose of fun, an replica of the much-loved Mister Softee ice cream truck will make its way into Nam Cheong Place Market, TKO Market and Wo Che Market, bringing nostalgia and joy to shoppers. Culinary connoisseur Elvis Chan will be showcased, delivering expert tricks and techniques on how to masterfully add an extra dimension of flavour and texture to home recipes using ice cream. Shoppers can redeem their receipts showing same-day electronic spending at designated Link fresh market of $50 or more to collect a special-edition ice cream.

Experience a Limited-Time "Whole Town Link" Flash Event: Try Our Delicious, New and Fresh Ice Cream!

Indulge in the amazing flavours of Mister Softee Ice-cream with our Mister Softee Ice-cream Flash Event! Link Up members with same-day electronic spending receipt of $50 or more at designated Link's fresh market to redeem a special-editioned ice cream or Mister Softee Ice Cream Cup. Act soon to savour this delightful treat! During the promotion period, Link Up members can show their empty ice cream cups and water bottles for special eco-friendly basil seed paper at designated Link fresh markets, giving these cups and bottles a second life, and encouraging everyone to plant herbs for a greener earth.

Link x Mister Softee Ice Cream "Eat Fresh, Live Loud" event details

Event Date: 17 March to 30 April

Event Time: 11am to 7pm

Venue: 15 Link fresh markets (Butterfly Market, Choi Wan Phase 3 Market, Fu Tong Market, Fung Tak Market, Hin Keng Market, Ho Man Tin Market, Lok Fu Market, Nam Cheong Place Market, Oi Man Market, Sau Mau Ping Market, Spot Market, Tai Yuen Market, Tin Shing Market, TKO Market, Wo Che Market)

Terms and conditions apply. The programme is subject to change without prior notice.

For more details about the event, please visit Linkhk.com

Download photos: http://bit.ly/3yF5kj4

About Link

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), is the largest REIT in Asia by market capitalisation#. It is managed by Link Asset Management Limited, a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Since its listing in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link REIT has been 100% held by public and institutional investors. It is a constituent of the Hong Kong securities market benchmark Hang Seng Index, as well as a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, the FTSE4Good Index Series and the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index. From its home in Hong Kong, Link Asset Management Limited owns and manages a diversified portfolio including retail facilities, car parks, offices and logistics assets spanning from China's Beijing, Greater Bay Area (Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Shenzhen), and Yangtze River Delta centred around Shanghai, to the UK's London, Australia's Sydney and Melbourne and Singapore*. Link Asset Management Limited seeks to extend its portfolio growth trajectory and grasp expansion opportunities in different markets in pursuit of sustainable growth.

For details, please visit https://www.linkreit.com.

*Proposed acquisition announced on 28 December 2022; Pending completion

# Electronic payment methods include credit cards, EPS, Octopus, PayMe from HSBC, Tap & Go, WeChat Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, AlipayHK, or other mobile payment applications.

SOURCE LINK