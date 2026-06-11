Link's "Hundred Flavours" Survey Decodes Hongkongers' Taste DNA -- Tuen Mun Residents Have the Sweetest Tooth, While Hongkongers "Can Eat Bitter" but Shy Away from Spice

Mrs Mak and McDull Visit 24 Malls and Markets, Launching Exclusive Themed Premiums and Dining Offers

The "Hundred Flavours Survey" drew over 6,000 participants, uncovering "unconventional" insights into the eating habits of residents across the city.

The "Savour the Tastes of Home in Hundred Ways" campaign lets shoppers redeem exclusive Mrs Mak and McDull themed gifts at 24 Link shopping centres and fresh markets, with more than 10,000 gifts up for grabs.

Shoppers can win an array of "Year-Round" grand prizes, including a year's worth of dining vouchers from the popular chain TamJai Yunnan Mixian and a year's worth of German Pool home appliances.

HONG KONG, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Link has always been closely woven into the fabric of the community, and firmly believes that good food is more than a treat for the taste buds — it is an emotional bridge that connects families and neighbours. Earlier this year, Link visited communities including Wong Tai Sin, Lam Tin, Tuen Mun and Sha Tin to carry out its "Hundred Flavours Survey", exploring local residents' dining preferences in a light-hearted, good-humoured way and mapping out the distinctive "flavour map" of each district. The survey found that Hongkongers hold "unconventional" views on taste, reflecting the persistence of the taste of home across different generations.

“Savour the Tastes of Home in Hundred Ways” A heartwarming collaboration! Link joins forces with Mrs Mak and McDull to indulge in the comforting flavours of home

Citywide "Hundred Flavours Survey": Uncovering the Dining Habits of Every Neighbourhood

Link collected more than 6,000 responses to its "Hundred Flavours Survey" across 13 districts, capturing Hongkongers' tastes and preferences from home cooking to the full range of sweet, sour, bitter and spicy. The findings revealed that Hongkongers' palates are far from ordinary. Nearly 60% of respondents chose "mild" or "baby spicy (extra-mild)" for rice noodles, while almost 30% opted for "not spicy", reflecting a generally low spice tolerance. On the other hand, nearly half of the respondents said they "can eat bitter flavours", embodying the resilient Hong Kong spirit. District highlights include Tuen Mun having the sweetest tooth, and Tseung Kwan O residents showing the strongest liking for sour flavours.

In fact, Link's shopping centres and fresh markets are deeply connected to the community's diverse flavours, offering over 3,000 dining merchants. Whether shopping for fresh ingredients to cook at home or dining out, residents can enjoy their meals with complete peace of mind.

From today, Link is launching its "Savour the Tastes of Home in Hundred Ways" campaign across 24 shopping centres and fresh markets spanning Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories. For the first time, Link is teaming up with much-loved local characters Mrs Mak and McDull. Whether you are cooking at home or eating out, you can always find the most familiar flavours right in the community circle around the corner, satisfying the different tastes of you and your family.

From mid-June, shoppers can collect stamps on purchases at designated shopping centres or fresh markets. Once they have collected the required number of stamps, they can redeem exclusive, limited-edition Mrs Mak and McDull premium gifts — including the "District Delicacy" eco-friendly wood-pulp sponge brush, the "Hundred Flavours Eco Shopping Bag", the "Cool Breeze" mini fan and a range of elegant kitchen utensils, every one of them charming and practical.

In addition, by spending with Octopus on selected days, shoppers can also redeem dining cash vouchers. Beyond the gifts and dining offers, taking part in the games gives shoppers the chance to win a host of year-long prizes, including a year's worth of designated mixian redemption vouchers from popular chain TamJai Yunnan Mixian, and a year's worth of German Pool home appliances, so you can savour all the different flavours of life, every day of the year. This summer, come and discover the "hundred flavours" unique to each district, and find your own "taste of home" at Link's shopping centres and fresh markets.

"McDull Dining Treats": Over 10,000 exclusive themed premiums for grabs

This campaign features a creative tie-up with much-loved local characters Mrs Mak and McDull, who make a delightful "voice-acted" appearance in the campaign video. Through their familiar parent-and-child conversations, the film strikes a chord with audiences around the "taste of home" and the sweet, sour, bitter and spicy of life, while setting the scene for a series of exciting food activities. McDull will make a surprise appearance at selected Link shopping centres from mid-June to meet residents across the districts, and those who follow Link's social media channels can receive limited-edition Mrs Mak and McDull stickers. To deepen community ties further, Link is inviting residents from each district to become "taste guides" during the campaign, sharing through video and social media the eateries they love most and the flavours they miss the most. By bringing together these neighbourhood recommendations of hidden culinary gems, the campaign creates a true "neighbour-to-neighbour" experience that celebrates the very best flavours of every district.

Link has specially curated the "McDull Dining Treats" redemption programme: from mid-June, for every HK$60 spent at participating Link shopping centres during the promotion period, customers can redeem one stamp, and once they have collected the required number of stamps they can redeem limited-edition Mrs Mak and McDull themed gifts. The first phase features an eco-friendly wood-pulp sponge brush designed around Hong Kong food, each printed with a slogan unique to its district, making it especially collectible; other gifts include a multi-purpose reusable bag and a mini fan. The second phase will offer elegant kitchen items such as chopsticks, bowls, plates and soup spoons. With more than 10,000 gifts in total, quantities are limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last — Mrs Mak and McDull fans should not miss out! Link is also partnering with Octopus on a series of spending offers, so keep a close eye on Link's social media channels for announcements.

Take part for a chance to win TamJai Yunnan Mixian dining vouchers

With a string of exciting activities on offer, taking part also gives shoppers the chance to win an array of year-long prizes. The grand prize is a year's worth 365 days of designated mixian redemption vouchers from TamJai Yunnan Mixian, so you can savour a different surprise every day of the year. Other prizes include a year's worth of German Pool home appliances and a year of Ten Ren's Tea bubble milk tea, letting residents enjoy and be rewarded as they eat, doubling the fun.

Flavour online & offline: Digital recipes and exclusive market events

Link will also launch "Weekly Cooking Ideas" on its social media channels, sharing creative and healthy recipes, and will roll out a series of limited-time activities at selected Link fresh markets — making food not just a matter of taste, but a genuine pleasure of everyday life.

Follow McDull and Mrs Mak as they savour the warmth and heartfelt moments of home. Watch now: https://youtu.be/3BDXmq4VhDQ

Exclusive "McDull Fan Meet" Event Details

Date: 13, 14, 19, 20, 21 June 2026 Time： 2pm – 4pm (4 sessions) Venue： 13 June 2026 (Saturday)

Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre

14 June 2026 (Sunday)

Cheung Fat Plaza



19 June 2026 (Friday)

TKO Gateway

20 June 2026 (Saturday)

Lok Fu Place

21 June 2026 (Sunday)

T Town



"McDull Dining Treats" Redemption Activities Details

Campaign & Stamp Collection Period： 25 June to 16 October 2026 Gift Redemption Period： 25 June to 16 October 2026 Stamp & Gift Redemption Time： 11:00am to 8:00pm or refer to individual mall operating hours Activity Locations^： 24 designated Link shopping centres listed below* Stamp & Gift Redemption Locations： Customer Service Counter of designated shopping centres

^The 24 designated participating Link shopping malls include: T Town, Tin Chak Shopping Centre, Tin Yiu Plaza, Butterfly Plaza, Leung King Plaza, Tai Wo Plaza, Tai Yuen Shopping Centre, Choi Yuen Plaza, Wo Che Plaza, Chung On Shopping Centre, Lok Fu Place, Temple Mall, Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre, Kai Tin Shopping Centre, Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre, Lei Yue Mun Plaza, TKO Gateway, TKO Spot, Homantin Plaza, Nam Cheong Place, Fu Tung Plaza, Yat Tung Shopping Centre, Cheung Fat Plaza and Siu Sai Wan Plaza.

*Redemption activities of Yat Tung Shopping Centre will commence in the middle of August

Photos Download: https://bit.ly/3QupYyY

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About Link Asset Management Limited

Link Asset Management Limited (Link) is a leading, independent, and fully integrated real estate investor and manager focusing on the APAC region. It manages Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Link REIT, Hong Kong stock code: 823), one of the largest REITs in Asia, and its real estate investment portfolio.

Link focuses on its strengths and track record in owning and actively managing shopping malls and car parks in the key markets across Asia Pacific, namely Hong Kong, tier-one cities of the Chinese Mainland, Singapore and Australia. Link is also committed to develop new capital partnerships where Link may co-own and/or manage third party capital, as well as exploring value-add opportunities which provide further diversification and help to enhance returns and unitholder value.

Link aspires to be the trusted partner in APAC real estate sector for unitholders, capital partners, tenants, and the wider communities it serves.

For more information about Link, please visit https://www.laml.com.

SOURCE Link Asset Management Limited