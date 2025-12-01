Links International, An Ascentium Company, Recognised Again as a 'Star Performer' in Everest Group's Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

HONG KONG, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Links International, An Ascentium Company ("Links International"), has once again been recognised as a 'Star Performer' in Everest Group's MCP PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. This achievement reinforces our sustained growth and continued excellence in delivering payroll solutions across Asia and the Middle East.

The Everest Group assessment is an independent, comprehensive review of 28 MCP providers. It evaluates market impact, vision and strategy, technology capability, service delivery, innovation and investments.

"Links International's positioning as a Major Contender and Star Performer on the Everest Group APAC MCP PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 underscores its strong momentum and sharp regional focus," says Priyanka Mitra, Vice President, Everest Group. "Its in-country delivery model across APAC, deep localization capabilities, and agile, mid-market-oriented approach continue to differentiate it in a crowded landscape. With the backing of Ascentium Group, a growing integration ecosystem, and adoption of AI-based payroll initiatives, Links is expanding its reach and enhancing the client experience, cementing its position as a fast-scaling payroll provider in APAC."

In the report conducted by Everest Group, Links International stood out for several key strengths:

100% in-country payroll service delivery across 30 locations in APAC and the Middle East, leveraging local expertise to ensure compliance, high-touch support and service reliability

Expanded capabilities since joining Ascentium Group, adding complementary corporate services, offering clients integrated end-to-end HR and financial solutions

Accelerated market expansion efforts and payroll technology enhancements

Highly integrative microservices-based technology platform, emphasising mobile-first design, user-friendly interfaces and seamless integrations

Continuous improvements to the Links One platform to introduce and enhance functionalities

Strong client appreciation for expertise in regional compliance

Scott Thomson Managing Director of Links International, said "We could not be prouder of our team. Being the only regional payroll provider to be awarded 'Star Performer' is testament to their dedication and ability to consistently deliver scalable and future-ready payroll solutions across APAC and the Middle East."

About Links International, an Ascentium Company

As Asia and the Middle East's leading HR service provider, Links International continues to deliver award-winning payroll outsourcing, EOR and HR tech solutions. Now part of Ascentium, we've broadened our capabilities to include tax, accounting and corporate services - offering businesses a true one-stop partner for growth. With strengthened resources and increased investment in HR technology, our 2,500+ professionals across 30+ locations in APAC and the Middle East provide in-country expertise, delivering market-ready insights, best practices and practical solutions to leading businesses worldwide.

For more information, visit: linksinternational.com

About Ascentium

Ascentium is a leading global business services platform dedicated to helping businesses and individuals scale greater heights. Headquartered in Singapore, we drive extraordinary growth through expert people, purpose-led technology, and an unwavering commitment to service excellence.

With over 2,500 professionals across 45 cities in 23 markets globally, we deliver integrated solutions in corporate services, finance and accounting, fund administration, human resources, and fiduciary and trust services. Serving more than 60,000 client entities across diverse industries, Ascentium combines specialised expertise with innovative, technology-enabled solutions to help clients navigate complexity and unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth.

For more information, visit: ascentium.com

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports .

SOURCE Links International