Link's Successful "Food Waste Collection Competition" Returns, Extending Its Reach to Lok Fu and Tai Yuen Markets

The Food Waste Collection Competition is being extended to Lok Fu and Tai Yuen Markets this year, inviting over 100 eligible tenants to participate and reduce food waste at its source

Link is introducing the "Green Tenants Reward Scheme", a strategic initiative designed to benefit both customers and tenants alike

Market expert June Chan Kei kicks off the competition at Lok Fu Market and visits the market in person to motivate the tenants

HONG KONG, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Link has consistently fostered connections with local communities, tenants and the public, championing sustainable green lifestyles. With the implementation of the government's Municipal Solid Waste Charging scheme beginning next year, Link is stepping up its efforts to assist tenants in cultivating good habits of food waste recycling and reducing the additional operational costs of waste disposal. This November, Link is unveiling its "Food Waste Collection Competition" across two premier fresh markets. Anchored by a series of green tenants' incentives, the initiative aims to galvanise active tenant involvement. Market expert June Chan Kei will appear at Lok Fu Market to officially kick off the competition. Her attendance reinforces the appeal to tenants to sort and recycle organic food waste, epitomising the pursuit of a more eco-friendly lifestyle.

This November, Link is unveiling its “Food Waste Collection Competition” across two premier fresh markets. Market expert June Chan Kei (centre) graced the Lok Fu Market with her presence, officially kicks off the competition and encourage the tenants to sort and recycle organic food waste.

Food Waste Collection Competition 2.0: Encouraging tenants to turn waste into energy

Every day in Hong Kong, up to 15,533 tonnes1 of urban solid waste are discarded, of which over 30% is food waste. This not only places a significant strain on local landfills but also consumes vast amounts of natural resources required for food cultivation. Last year, Fu Tung Market in Tung Chung spearheaded a food waste recycling pilot scheme, which was met with robust support and active participation from various tenants. This year, Link is reintroducing the "Food Waste Collection Competition", extending its reach to two of its major fresh markets: Lok Fu Market and Tai Yuen Market. The initiative aims not just to engage a broader category of tenants, but also to engage residents from different districts, make them aware of the benefits of food waste recycling, and promote a sustainable eco-friendly lifestyle.

Market expert June Chan Kei launches challenge: Promoting the Green Tenant Reward Scheme

From 1 to 30 November, Lok Fu Market and Tai Yuen Market will host the "Food Waste Collection Competition". Link will evaluate participating tenants based on the designated scoring system with the following criteria: daily participation, self-motivation, continuity and waste sorting. Tenants who achieve a passing score will win the "Green Tenants" award and will be incentivised with shopping cash vouchers. Starting from March 2024, customers who spend a designated amount at these two markets will receive cash vouchers, which can be redeemed at "Green Tenants", ensuring benefits for both customers and tenants.

Link is delighted to announce that market expert June Chan Kei will be personally inaugurating the competition at the Lok Fu Market for this special event. The aim is to invigorate the spirits of its tenants and to impart valuable knowledge on the vital significance of food waste recycling. The competition is set to inspire tenants to adopt a structured and systematic approach towards food waste recycling, simultaneously mitigating landfill pressure and transforming waste into valuable regenerated resources.

Note:

1. The Environmental Protection Department announced the "Waste Statistics - Monitoring of Solid Waste in Hong Kong" in December 2022.

