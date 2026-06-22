Lintes Technology Unveils Shared NPC and NPO Interconnect Platform for Next-Generation AI Servers

Lintes Technology's next-gen AI server near-packaged interconnect solution integrates a co-shared NPC/NPO Socket platform to optimize bandwidth, flexibility, and routing.

TAIPEI, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lintes Technology (TWSE: 6715), a global leader in high-bandwidth connectivity solutions, today announced the launch of its comprehensive, modular optoelectronic interconnect solution for next-generation AI servers. Addressing the critical bottleneck of high-density data centers, the platform encompasses both Near-Packaged Copper (NPC) and Near-Packaged Optics (NPO) technologies, featuring a shared patented socket architecture.

Unlike conventional hardware designs with fixed interface configurations, this innovative architecture empowers data center operators with infrastructure flexibility. The platform enables direct selection between optical and electronic interfaces within a single system, allowing operators to configure the channel count and bandwidth allocation routed through either NPC or NPO via individual sockets based on actual data throughput requirements. This breakthrough significantly optimizes system routing agility and cost-efficiency for next-generation AI infrastructure.

Bridging the CPO Market Gap

As AI workloads continue to drive demand for higher computing performance, conventional transmission architectures are approaching practical limits in bandwidth, power, and system design. While Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) remains a key area of industry focus, challenges related to optical engine yield, ASIC integration, and cost efficiency are expected to delay large-scale deployment.

In contrast, Lintes's near-packaged interconnect solutions have already completed design validation and are sampling with customers. This makes the platform a concrete, immediately deployable solution for high-density AI servers, effectively bridging the technological gap as the industry transitions to advanced architectures.

Modular Near-Packaged Interconnect for AI Scalable Bandwidth

To meet the 100T aggregate bandwidth demands of AI chips, Lintes's near-packaged interconnect solutions utilize a patented socket design that simultaneously supports both NPO and NPC. A single socket delivers a transmission bandwidth of up to 6.4T. Depending on specific server and data center infrastructures, this bandwidth can be flexibly configured as four 1.6T or eight 800G transmission paths, helping customers adapt to high-bandwidth, modular, and scalable AI system requirements.

This flexible architecture supports both transmission modes based on distance, cost, and layout requirements:

Intra-Server and Intra-Rack Transmission (Scale-up): Operators can deploy NPC to connect with other AI chips or PCIe signal connectors. This can be paired with rack cabling options such as DAC, AEC, AOC, and ACC, leveraging copper's cost efficiency and deployment maturity to satisfy high-speed interconnect needs within servers and racks.

Operators can deploy NPC to connect with other AI chips or PCIe signal connectors. This can be paired with rack cabling options such as DAC, AEC, AOC, and ACC, leveraging copper's cost efficiency and deployment maturity to satisfy high-speed interconnect needs within servers and racks. Cross-Rack Long-Distance Networking (Scale-out): The system can adopt NPO and be paired with high-density multi-fiber connectors like MPO, MTP, and MMC to meet the demands of cross-rack extensions, data center horizontal scaling, and high-bandwidth optical interconnects.

Through this modular and platform-based design, Lintes enables AI server and data center customers to flexibly implement near-packaged interconnect solutions for varied computing demands, transmission distances, and deployment costs, while minimizing major changes to existing system architectures and cable configurations.

US$84 Million Capital Expenditure Approved to Target 2027 Volume Production

To support this growth, Lintes's Board of Directors approved an annual capital expenditure budget of up to approximately US$84 million (NT$2.65 billion) on June 11, 2026. This capital will be allocated toward cleanroom renovations for a new manufacturing facility and the procurement of multi-channel, multi-mode, and single-mode optical module production equipment, expanding advanced hardware manufacturing capacities.

With these near-packaged interconnect solutions already sampling with customers, the company aims to align with customer deployment schedules and achieve volume production by 2027, transforming these technological breakthroughs into long-term operational momentum.

About Lintes Technology

Lintes Technology is a leading provider of high-speed interconnect solutions, delivering advanced cables, connectors, and optical modules for data-intensive applications. With deep expertise in signal integrity and system integration, Lintes enables scalable AI connectivity from edge devices to hyperscale data centers supporting reliable, high-bandwidth communication across next-generation infrastructure.

Learn more at lintestech.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Lintes Technology