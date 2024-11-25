Lion Global Investors collaborates with China Merchants Fund Management to launch world's first SGD-traded Emerging Asia ETF

The Lion-China Merchants Emerging Asia Select Index ETF is part of the Singapore Exchange-Shanghai Stock Exchange (SGX-SSE) ETF Product Link and aims to track the 50 largest and most tradable companies domiciled in Emerging Asia and listed in Emerging Asia countries or the US Exchanges, providing access to growth in these markets including India, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Global Investors (LGI) and China Merchants Fund Management (CMF) today announced their collaboration to launch the Lion-China Merchants Emerging Asia Select Index ETF, the world's first emerging Asia ETF traded in SGD. This ETF is LGI's seventh ETF and marks CMF's first collaboration with an ETF issuer in Singapore.

Providing investors easy access to emerging Asia economies

The investment objective of the Lion-China Merchants Emerging Asia Select Index ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the iEdge Emerging Asia Select 50 Index by tracking the 50 largest and most tradable companies in four key emerging Asia markets - India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand and providing access to growth in these countries.

According to a June 2024 report by the World Economic Forum, India and Indonesia are emerging as important players in the regional economy and global value chains. With an expected GDP growth of 6.8% this year1, India is at the forefront of Asian growth and is poised to overtake Germany to become the world's third largest economy by 2030; while Indonesia's GDP currently contributes to 40% of ASEAN's GDP and the country is expected to double its GDP between 2022 and 20322. Malaysia's economy experienced a growth acceleration in the first half of 2024 underpinned by its strong trade performance and foreign direct investment3 while Thailand is expected to experience a tourism rebound and reach 41.6 million arrivals by 2025, back to its pre-pandemic levels for the first time since Covid4.

The Lion-China Merchants Emerging Asia Select Index ETF counts index constituents such as Indonesia's Bank Central Asia and India's HDFC Bank and Thailand's PTT PCL* among its top constituents (as of October 31, 2024), with larger allocations to sectors like finance, technology and energy. The ETF may appeal to investors who are looking to gain access into these growing markets or sectors within India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

Kwok Keng Han, Chief Marketing Officer at Lion Global Investors: "While developed markets often take the Asian spotlight, we are now seeing notable focus on emerging Asia markets and are committed to providing an easier channel for clients to access these markets. The encouraging adoption we see from investors across our range of ETF offerings in the past year underlies the belief that investors see value in cost-efficient, well-designed strategies that combine the best elements of indexing with the potential to achieve better outcomes for well-diversified portfolios."

Lion Global Investors' total ETF Assets under Management (AUM) reached the SGD 1 billion mark in 2024 and its ETF business has grown 37% year-to-date as of October 31, 2024. Riding on this growth momentum, the Lion-China Merchants Emerging Asia Select Index ETF will be Lion Global Investors' third ETF listing in 2024, bringing the total number of ETFs listed on the SGX to seven since entering the ETF space in 2017. With this new ETF, LGI will have the largest number of ETFs on the SGX.

*All securities referenced above are not intended as recommendations to buy or sell.

Robust capabilities, blended synergies

With the robust expertise of Lion Global Investors and China Merchants Fund Management in their respective Singapore and China markets, the collaboration aims to drive growth for both companies while delivering value for investors in both markets.

As the asset management arm of China Merchants Group, one of the largest state-owned enterprises in China with diverse business operations, China Merchants Fund Management offers clients investment strategies across mainland China, including mutual funds, pension funds, social security funds and QDII solutions, dedicated to the mission of 'creating more value for investors'. The company manages the largest CSI A500 ETF listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, which is tracking the CSI A500 Index with an AUM of RMB 13.6 billion as of November 15, 2024.

Dr Xu Yong, General Manager, China Merchants Fund Management: "China Merchants Fund Management is pleased to partner with Lion Global Investors, one of Singapore's leading asset management companies, to provide innovative solutions and offerings to expand investor access to more markets. Through this collaboration, we will be able to offer a new allocation tool for domestic investors, providing scalable solutions and thereby enhancing our service to investors."

As part of its involvement in the SGX-SSE ETF Product Link, China Merchants Fund Management will reciprocate with the listing of a feeder ETF for the Lion-China Merchants Emerging Asia Select Index ETF on the Shanghai Stock Exchange by March 2025.

Initial Offering Period

The Initial Offering Period (IOP) of the Lion-China Merchants Emerging Asia Select Index ETF is from November 25 to December 6, 2024. The issue price of each unit during the IOP is SGD 1.30 (or the approximate equivalent of USD 1). The ETF will list on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) on December 11, 2024 and will be available in Singapore dollar under the SGX code EAA.

During the IOP, investors may subscribe to the ETF through OCBC ATMs/internet banking/mobile banking and participating dealers including iFAST Financial Pte. Ltd., OCBC Securities Pte. Ltd., Phillip Securities Pte. Ltd., Maybank Securities and Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

About Lion Global Investors Limited

Lion Global Investors Limited (Co Reg No. 198601745D) is a part of Great Eastern Holdings and a member of the Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (OCBC) Group. Established since 1986, it is a leading and one of the largest asset management companies in Southeast Asia, uniquely positioned to provide Asian equities and fixed income strategies and funds to both institutional and retail investors. As at 30 September 2024, our assets under management (AUM) stands at S$71.2 billion (US$55.6 billion). www.lionglobalinvestors.com

About China Merchants Fund Management

China Merchants Fund Management Co., Ltd. was established on December 27, 2002, with the approval of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) as per Document No. 100 (2002). The registered capital stands at RMB 1.31 billion, with China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. holding 55% and China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. holding 45% of the company's total equity. Dedicated to the mission of 'creating more value for investors', China Merchants Fund upholds the core values of integrity, rationality, professionalism, collaboration, and growth. The company aims to establish itself as a leading brand with a competitive edge in China's asset management industry. As at 30 September 2024, China Merchants Fund Management Co., Ltd.'s mutual fund assets under management stands at RMB 890 billion. https://www.cmfchina.com

