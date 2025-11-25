Lion Global Investors Unveils First Insured Physical Gold Fund Vaulted in Singapore, Strengthening the Nation's Role as a Leading Gold Hub

The LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold Fund is Singapore's first gold fund that is backed by physical gold, insured and securely vaulted in Singapore. Launched in celebration of Singapore's 60th anniversary (SG60), this milestone offering leverages the nation's dual strengths as a global financial centre and a leading gold hub.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Global Investors (LGI), a member of the OCBC Group today announced the launch of the LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold Fund, Singapore's first physical gold fund that is insured and securely vaulted in Singapore. Distributed to retail investors by OCBC, MariBank Singapore, Great Eastern and Singlife Group, and with Standard Chartered Bank Singapore appointed as the fund's custodian, this landmark initiative marks the first time a consortium of leading players from Singapore's financial sector has come together to launch a flagship physical gold fund. The partnership underscores a shared commitment to elevating Singapore's standing as a leading gold hub.

Amid growing geopolitical uncertainty, gold continues to be viewed as a reliable safe haven asset. While traditional trading hubs like New York and London remain influential, the global gold market has been steadily shifting eastward[1]. Positioned near 25% of the world's gold mining supply[2], Singapore offers both geopolitical neutrality and strategic geographic proximity, making it well-placed to emerge as a leading gold hub. The launch of the LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold Fund builds on these strengths, reinforcing Singapore's dual roles as a global financial centre and a leading gold hub.

The LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold Fund seeks to track the performance of London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Gold Price* AM as closely as possible. The fund will invest in LBMA Good Delivery gold which is compliant with LBMA Good Delivery Rules and fully safekept in Singapore.

* LBMA GOLD PRICE IS A TRADE MARK OF PRECIOUS METALS PRICES LIMITED, IS LICENSED TO ICE BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATION LIMITED (IBA) AS THE ADMINISTRATOR OF THE LBMA GOLD PRICE, AND IS USED BY LION GLOBAL INVESTORS LIMITED WITH PERMISSION UNDER LICENCE BY IBA.

The fund provides investors with access to physical gold, underpinned by secure vaulting, insured protection, and seamless digital accessibility. As the first of its kind in Singapore, this launch marks a pivotal moment in positioning the nation as a leading gold hub, offering both local and international investors the opportunity to invest in gold physically stored within Singapore.

"By anchoring the fund in Singapore and partnering with trusted institutions, the LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold Fund represents a bold step forward in making physical gold investment more accessible, secure, and relevant for today's investors," said Teo Joo Wah, Chief Executive Officer, Lion Global Investors.

"We are thrilled to be launching the LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold Fund, which addresses growing demand for alternative assets in diversified portfolios, particularly in volatile markets where gold continues to serve as a trusted store of value. By leveraging multiple avenues from digital banking to insurance platforms, the fund also ensures accessibility for a broader investor base, from institutional clients to everyday savers seeking inflation hedges and long-term wealth preservation," Mr Teo added.

Launch anchors of the LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold Fund

While the LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold Fund is open to Singapore-based investors, its launch is anchored by a consortium of leading players from Singapore's financial sector that play a pivotal role in its development and distribution. These strategic partners bring deep expertise and infrastructure to support the Fund's success.

Teo Joo Wah, CEO, Lion Global Investors: "We are proud to lead this initiative that not only democratises access to physical gold but also unites a visionary group of partners who are contributing to Singapore's success as a financial and gold hub. This is more than just a fund, it's a blueprint for collaboration across financial services to meet evolving investor demands."

As a key distribution partner of the fund, OCBC brings its trusted advisory expertise and robust client network to this milestone initiative, providing access to investors seeking portfolio diversification.

Tan Siew Lee, Head of Group Wealth Management, OCBC: "While gold prices have risen meaningfully, in a volatile market environment, gold continues to be a trusted store of value and a portfolio diversifier. Our customers can now conveniently access this new gold fund through our wealth advisory and digital banking channels to diversify their portfolios. As a leading wealth management player, we are constantly curating quality investment solutions that align with our customers' aspirations to enable them to strengthen their investment portfolios and preserve their wealth."

As the anchor digital bank partner, MariBank plays a key role in broadening access to Singapore's first physical gold fund by making gold investment available at as low as S$1. Through its secure and intuitive digital platform, MariBank enables seamless fund participation for retail investors, making gold investment more accessible than ever.

Natalia Goh, MariBank Singapore CEO: "MariBank is proud to be a key member of this gold consortium, leading the charge to make gold investment simpler and more inclusive. Starting from just S$1, customers can now invest in a trusted asset that helps them hedge and build resilience in uncertain times. This reflects our broader mission to make financial services simple, reliable, and rewarding for everyone."

As pioneering insurance partners in Singapore's first physical gold fund, Great Eastern and Singlife are setting a new benchmark by incorporating physical gold into their offerings and breaking new ground through their commitment to offer it as part of their Investment-Linked Policies (ILP) programmes. This strategic integration not only broadens access to alternative investment options for the insurance segment but also underscores their dedication to financial empowerment and building innovative, future-ready solutions.

"Long term wealth planning remains a key priority for our customers and I believe will continue to be viewed as a steady hedge especially for individuals approaching retirement and those seeking stability in a diversified portfolio. As a homegrown insurer, we are aligned with Lion Global Investor's strategic direction in bringing this Gold Fund to market as a compelling option to preserve wealth," said Greg Hingston, Group CEO, Great Eastern.

"Singlife's partnership with LGI on the LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold Fund reflects our commitment to providing innovative solutions as we help customers find a better way to financial freedom," said Allen Kuo, Chief Investment Officer at Singlife. "As part of this collaboration, we're offering advisers and customers access to this unique class of assets through our ILPs and investment platforms, GROW with Singlife and dollarDEX. In addition, we will allocate a portion of our participating fund assets to this fund, leveraging its potential to deliver better risk-adjusted returns for our policyholders."

As the fund's custodian, Standard Chartered provides top-tier asset servicing and custodial services, ensuring the secure storage of physical gold holdings. It also acts as the custodian and gold provider, facilitating the purchase and sale of physical gold for the fund. Additionally, the Bank serves as the trustee and functions as both the fund administrator and transfer agent.

Francois Verlaine, Regional Head of Financing and Securities Services for ASEAN & South Asia, Standard Chartered: "We are very excited to play a pivotal role with our partners in elevating Singapore's position to be the leading financial centre in Asia with the launch of Singapore's first insured and Singapore-vaulted physical gold fund. With the changing global trends in today's world, we believe that this fund, which is locally managed, with its physical gold being directly custodised in Singapore, provides a fresh alternative investment option for investors in Singapore and the region.

Our Financing and Securities Services business, has always been at the forefront, working closely with our clients and helping them deliver against their objectives. Our comprehensive suite of fiduciary and fund solutions, coupled with the Bank's extensive experience and track record in Gold Trading and custodial solutions, enables us to play an instrumental role in supporting our partners to contribute to the Singapore fund and asset management industry."

LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold Fund is available for subscription through the following partners:

Institution Subscription details OCBC Available through OCBC branches and digital banking channels from 1 December 2025 MariBank Singapore Available via the MariBank Singapore App on a date to be announced iFAST Available from 1 December 2025 GROW with Singlife Initial Subscription Period between 18 and 28 November 2025 dollarDEX Available from December 2025 Great Eastern Available in 2026

This advertisement or publication has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. It is for information only, and is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any capital markets products or investments and does not have regard to your specific investment objectives, financial situation, tax position or needs.

You should read the prospectus and Product Highlights Sheet of the LionGlobal New Wealth Series II - LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold Fund (the "Fund") which are available and may be obtained from Lion Global Investors Limited ("LGI") or any of its distributors, for further details including the risk factors and consider if the Fund is suitable for you and seek such advice from a financial adviser if necessary, before deciding whether to invest in the Fund. Applications for units in the Fund must be made on forms accompanying the prospectus.

An investment in a precious metals fund carries risks of a different nature from other types of collective investment schemes which invest in transferable securities and a precious metals fund may not be suitable for persons who are adverse to such risks.

An investment in a precious metals fund is not intended to be a complete investment programme for any investor. As a prospective investor, you should carefully consider whether an investment in a precious metals fund is suitable for you, taking into account, your investment objectives, risk appetite and the potential price movements of precious metals. You are responsible for your own investment choices.

Investments in the Fund are not obligations of, deposits in, guaranteed or insured by LGI or any of its affiliates and are subject to investment risks including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. The performance of the Fund is not guaranteed and the value of units in the Fund and the income accruing to the units, if any, may rise or fall. Past performance, payout yields and payments as well as any predictions, projections, or forecasts are not necessarily indicative of the future or likely performance, payout yields and payments of the Fund. Any extraordinary performance may be due to exceptional circumstances which may not be sustainable. Any dividend distributions, which may be either out of income and/or capital, are not guaranteed and subject to LGI's discretion. Any such dividend distributions will reduce the available capital for reinvestment and may result in an immediate decrease in the net asset value of the Fund. There can be no assurance that any of the allocations or holdings presented will remain in the Fund at the time this information is presented. Any information (which includes opinions, estimates, graphs, charts, formulae or devices) is subject to change or correction at any time without notice and is not to be relied on as advice. You are advised to conduct your own independent assessment and investigation of the relevance, accuracy, adequacy and reliability of any information or contained herein and seek professional advice on them. No warranty is given and no liability is accepted for any loss arising directly or indirectly as a result of you acting on such information. The Fund may, where permitted by the prospectus, invest in financial derivative instruments for hedging purposes or for the purpose of efficient portfolio management. The Fund's net asset value may have higher volatility due to its narrower investment focus (primarily in Gold (as defined in the prospectus)), when compared to funds with more diversified portfolios.

LGI, its related companies, their directors and/or employees may hold units of the Fund and be engaged in purchasing or selling units of the Fund for themselves or their clients.

This publication is issued in Singapore ©Lion Global Investors® Limited (UEN/ Registration No. 198601745D). All rights reserved. LGI is a Singapore incorporated company, and is not related to any corporation or trading entity that is domiciled in Europe or the United States (other than entities owned by its holding companies).

THE LBMA GOLD PRICE, WHICH IS ADMINISTERED AND PUBLISHED BY ICE BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATION LIMITED (IBA), SERVES AS, OR AS PART OF, AN INPUT OR UNDERLYING REFERENCE FOR LIONGLOBAL SINGAPORE PHYSICAL GOLD FUND.

LBMA GOLD PRICE IS A TRADE MARK OF PRECIOUS METALS PRICES LIMITED, AND IS LICENSED TO IBA AS THE ADMINISTRATOR OF THE LBMA GOLD PRICE. ICE BENCHMARK ADMINSTRATION IS A TRADE MARK OF IBA AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. THE LBMA GOLD PRICE AM, AND THE TRADE MARKS LBMA GOLD PRICE AND ICE BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATION, ARE USED BY LION GLOBAL INVESTORS LIMITED WITH PERMISSION UNDER LICENCE BY IBA.

IBA AND ITS AFFILIATES MAKE NO CLAIM, PREDICATION, WARRANTY OR REPRESENTATION WHATSOEVER, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED FROM ANY USE OF THE LBMA GOLD PRICE, OR THE APPROPRIATENESS OR SUITABILITY OF THE LBMA GOLD PRICE FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE TO WHICH IT MIGHT BE PUT, INCLUDING WITH RESPECT TO LIONGLOBAL SINGAPORE PHYSICAL GOLD FUND. TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, ALL IMPLIED TERMS, CONDITIONS AND WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AS TO QUALITY, MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR PURPOSE, TITLE OR NON-INFRINGEMENT, IN RELATION TO THE LBMA GOLD PRICE, ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED AND NONE OF IBA OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES WILL BE LIABLE IN CONTRACT OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE), FOR BREACH OF STATUTORY DUTY OR NUISANCE, FOR MISREPRESENTATION, OR UNDER ANTITRUST LAWS OR OTHERWISE, IN RESPECT OF ANY INACCURACIES, ERRORS, OMISSIONS, DELAYS, FAILURES, CESSATIONS OR CHANGES (MATERIAL OR OTHERWISE) IN THE LBMA GOLD PRICE, OR FOR ANY DAMAGE, EXPENSE OR OTHER LOSS (WHETHER DIRECT OR INDIRECT) YOU MAY SUFFER ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE LBMA GOLD PRICE OR ANY RELIANCE YOU MAY PLACE UPON IT.

About Lion Global Investors Limited

Lion Global Investors Limited (Co Reg No. 198601745D) is a part of Great Eastern Holdings and a member of the Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (OCBC) Group. Established since 1986, it is a leading and one of the largest asset management companies in Southeast Asia, uniquely positioned to provide Asian equities and fixed income strategies and funds to both institutional and retail investors. As at 30 September 2025, our assets under management (AUM) stands at S$78.6 billion (US$60.9 billion). www.lionglobalinvestors.com

