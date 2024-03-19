Lion Group Holding Set to Launch AI-driven Multi-currency Account Services by End of March

HONG KONG, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Group Holding Ltd. ("Lion" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services, today announced it is in the final stage of upgrades to an advanced AI multi-currency trading account service planned to launch by the end of this month.

While financial transactions are traditionally settled in Hong Kong dollars, Lion's newly launched service will accommodate pricing and settlements in an array of currencies, including offshore RMB and US dollars. The system will adjust to different currency accounts in real-time and offer a suite of user-friendly investment tools and trading services to accommodate diverse investment strategies.

Targeting global users across multiple industries, Lion's new services are designed to allow customers enjoy significant cost savings and enhanced efficiency. For example, within the derivatives landscape, particularly in the Hong Kong-based Over-The-Counter (OTC) stock options segment, foreign investments in China A-shares are often susceptible to exchange rate volatility, which can materially affect net returns.

The adoption of offshore RMB settlement in Lion's new trading services, however, mitigates these currency fluctuations and substantially supports the liquidity and flexibility of customers' financial strategies.

"Our new suite of enhanced AI-driven products and services will not only address but also anticipate the evolving needs of our customers," said Lion CEO Mr. Chunning (Wilson) Wang. "Going forward, Lion will leverage pioneering technologies like AI and web3.0 to empower the technology-business fusion, creating an intelligent digital operational ecosystem, enhancing our development potentials, and generating substantial value growth for our shareholders."

About Lion

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (Nasdaq: LGHL) operates an all-in-one, state-of-the-art trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services, including (i) total return service (TRS) trading, (ii) contract-for-difference (CFD) trading, (iii) insurance brokerage, and (iv) futures and securities brokerage. In addition, Lion owns a professional and experienced SPAC sponsorship team to become a leader in the SPAC arena, helping guide private companies through their listing journey. Additional information may be found at http://ir.liongrouphl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Lion's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: Lion's goals and strategies; our ability to retain and increase the number of users, members and advertising customers, and expand its service offerings; Lion's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in Lion's revenues, costs or expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; competition in the industry; relevant government policies and regulations relating to our industry; general economic and business conditions globally and in China; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Lion cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Lion cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Lion does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, subject to applicable law. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections can be found in Lion's periodic filings with the SEC, including Lion's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Lion's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

