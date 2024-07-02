Lions Celebrate a Successful Year of Service at the 106th Lions International Convention

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lions International celebrated several milestones during the 106th Lions International Convention in Melbourne, Australia. Nearly 10,000 Lions attended this pinnacle event to reconnect with Lions from around the world, discover innovative ways to grow and support clubs and commemorate another year of serving communities in need.

From July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, more than 390 million people were helped thanks to the unwavering commitment of the more than 1.4 million Lions and Leos. Additionally, the Lions Clubs International Foundation, the charitable arm of Lions Clubs International, awarded more than $45 million in grant funding that supported the compassionate works of Lions, empowering their service and addressing the needs of their communities both locally and globally.

"In a world always in need of service and compassion, Lions and Leos rise to the occasion and provide hope to communities with unmet needs," said Dr. Patti Hill, 2023-2024 international president. "I am proud to be part of an organization that continues growing the good and proving when Lions come together, we can change the world."

Highlights from the 106th Lions International Convention included world-class entertainment from musicians and performers, including The Elton John Experience and a Parade of Nations that celebrated the cultures and diversity of Lions and Leos worldwide. Engaging seminars and inspiring keynote addresses from a panel of innovators in their field including astronaut Chris Hadfield, ocean explorer Alexandra Cousteau and tech entrepreneur Marita Cheng, challenged Lions to take risks, rise to the occasion and continue their commitment to teamwork in order to better serve a world in need.

Lions honored non-profit organization the Stephen Lewis Foundation with the Lions Humanitarian Award, the association's highest honor given to an individual or an organization for exemplary humanitarian efforts. Additionally, Lions celebrated the winners of the 2023-2024 Peace Poster Contest and Peace Essay Contest, where young people ages 11-13 share their ideas for a more peaceful world.

The Lions International Convention also served as a catalyst for Lions and Leos to do some good during their time in Melbourne. Volunteers participated in a handful of impactful service projects, including providing nutritious meals to people in need, assembling braille books for blind and visually impaired readers, and cleaning up the scenic Yalukit Willam Nature Reserve.

Fabrício Oliveira, esteemed business professional and Catolé do Rocha, Paraiba, Brazil resident, was elected as the 2024-2025 international president of Lions International. A member of the Catolé do Rocha Lions Club and Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) advocate, Oliveira will lead the largest membership-based humanitarian organization in the world. In this role, he will oversee global membership growth, support LCIF and inspire clubs to meet the growing needs of communities worldwide through service.

"It is an honor to serve as the next Lions International President," said Oliveira. "As Lions, we live out our mission of service and empower future generations to join in our unwavering commitment to kindness. As International President, I will inspire Lions and Leos to touch lives and make a profound difference all around the world."

Find photos, recordings and more details about the 106th Lions Clubs International Convention at https://lionscon.lionsclubs.org/.

